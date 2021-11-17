With the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure plan signed into law this week, including $66 billion for rail projects, the slow-moving project of connecting New Hampshire to the Boston commuter rail system seems closer than it has in years — but there are still years of planning and design before work begins and the trains start running.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation held a public information meeting on the Nashua-Manchester Passenger Rail (Capitol Corridor) Project on Wednesday night.
Engineers and planners detailed the plans so far, and announced the next phase of design and environmental studies. They noted that the line was projected to see more frequent service as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority steps up the frequency of commuter rail trains.
The project has picked up steam this year, with officials in Nashua and Manchester discussing station sites and the state Department of Transportation moving ahead on the planning and environmental analysis needed to go forward with the project.
The idea is to use 30 miles of existing track along the Merrimack River to run several trains from Manchester to Boston’s North Station, with potential stops in Bedford with a shuttle to the Manchester airport, downtown Nashua and the south end of Nashua.
From Nashua, the train would continue on to the existing commuter rail line in Lowell, Mass.
New Hampshire could see 32 trains each weekday, with trains leaving every half hour during the morning and evening rush hours, and about every two hours mid-day, and later in the evening. This would mean much more frequent service than the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority projected in 2014.
A commuter train ran to Nashua as recently as the 1980s, said engineer George Katsoufis of the firm AECOM, which is working with NHDOT and the MBTA to plan the project.
The tracks have been maintained for freight and are somewhat neglected, Katsoufis said, and cannot handle trains running faster than about 25 miles per hour. The work will involve track repairs and safety upgrades, but he said overall the line is in good shape.
Katsoufis said the trains could travel as fast as 60 to 80 miles per hour, which should mean less time waiting for trains, making the trip faster for passengers.
“It’s a beat-up little railroad, however it doesn’t look that bad,” Katsoufis said. “We’re just going to try to make it a little bit better, a little bit faster.”
In 2014, the project was estimated to cost about $246 million up front. More frequent trains will mean additional tracks have to be built, so initial costs are projected to rise.
Cost estimates — both for the initial construction and ongoing operations — will not be updated until more engineering and design work is complete.
Federal grants are expected to cover no more than half of the cost of the project, with the state DOT expected to help find matching funds from some combination of the state, cities and towns, and private-public partnerships.
State and local officials are beginning to discuss how to match federal grant funds and pay for the project.
Manchester and Nashua are looking at the train not just as a way to get people to and from Boston, but as another catalyst for development.
In Manchester, city officials are eyeing the redevelopment of the largely industrial neighborhood around the potential station between the Market Basket on Elm Street and Delta Dental Stadium for new development.
Nashua officials hope the train will help spur the revitalization or redevelopment of the Pheasant Lane Mall as malls around the country empty out and become less popular.
Planners anticipate the rail connection will relieve congestion on Interstate 93 and Route 3, and make it easier for people to travel between New Hampshire and Boston for work, housing and entertainment.