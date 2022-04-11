Residents were outraged last month when one of the city’s three ambulances was moved downtown from the fire station in the village of Penacook — which is part of Concord but about 5 miles north of downtown and a world apart from the high-end developments along Main Street.
But is the outrage going to be enough to push city leaders to fund another ambulance? As city leaders sink into budget deliberations this month, the balance between providing adequate services and trying to maintain affordable property taxes is on full display across the state.
In the meantime, Concord’s fire department is trying to stretch its resources.
Moving the ambulance from Penacook’s Manor Station to the Central Station in downtown Concord seemed like the best way to position a Band-Aid on the bullet wound that is the rising need for emergency medical care, said interim Fire Chief John Chisholm.
The department consulted “heat maps” showing where most calls originated. Because so many calls come from downtown neighborhoods and from the Heights, Firefighters Union President Justin Kantar said, the Penacook ambulance wasn’t spending much time in Penacook.
Think about how long it takes to get from downtown Concord to Penacook, Kantar said. What if someone downtown needs emergency medical care, and the only available ambulance is all the way up in Penacook?
“We’re so busy now, that resource isn’t in Penacook most of the time anyway,” Kantar said.
Longer-term, Kantar and Chisholm said, they are hoping the City Council will find a way to fund a new ambulance and hire firefighters to run it.
Slow-burning problem
As Concord has grown and the population has gotten older, residents of the Capitol City have needed more emergency medical care. Add to that the drug epidemic, and in Concord — like just about everywhere else in the United States — the number of 911 calls for medical care have skyrocketed in recent decades.
Though the number of calls has doubled in the last 25 years, Kantar said, the city has the same number of firefighters it did in 2000. Concord is also called to help during emergencies in the small surrounding towns, he said, because those towns rely on volunteer fire departments.
Firefighters and emergency medics spend their days rushing from one call to another, Kantar said, and there is little free time for training and vehicle maintenance.
“All while also taking a moment to go to the bathroom and eat a meal,” he said.
At the end of a shift, firefighters are worn out, Kantar said. He wonders how many more shifts, how many more months and years firefighters can take working at this clip.
“We’re getting to the end of our ropes,” Kantar said.
Temporary solution
There is still an emergency medical technician at the Manor Station, Chisholm said, so advanced medical care has not gotten farther away for Penacook residents, and he said the City Council approved funding to make it possible to pay overtime to make sure there were always 20 firefighters on duty around the city.
But the bigger budget increase, to purchase a fourth ambulance and hire people to staff it, is anything but certain.
Kantar said he feels like there is support for another ambulance, but he wonders if people will be in favor — he guessed it could bring up the property tax rate by 1% to 2%. Maybe the community’s outrage will help push that kind of increase through, he said.
“You have to pay to have adequate services,” Kantar said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow.”
The fire department has requested an additional ambulance in past budgets, Chisholm said, but those requests went nowhere. He hopes this year will be different because of all the outcry over the ambulance move. But he’s wary.
“It makes me hopeful that maybe there’s support for the fourth ambulance, but we’ll have to see what budget season brings,” Chisholm said. “There’s a lot of factors now that council has to consider, beyond the fire department.”
In the meantime, the fire department is only getting busier.
The department responds to an average of 28 to 29 calls every day. Last year’s 9,730 calls was a record-high for the department, Kantar said.
This year, he said, Concord firefighters are on track to respond to more than 10,000 calls. And it’s taking a toll.
“There’s definitely been stress fractures to the system,” Kantar said. “You continue to live and do the best you can, until those stress fractures become larger breaks.”