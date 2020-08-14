Concord Hospital has opened a new practice, Concord Hospital Otolaryngology, to care for patients experiencing diseases and disorders of the ear, nose and throat, as well as head and neck conditions.
Comprehensive care includes:
• Ear conditions such as infections, hearing loss or balance.
• Nose and nasal issues such as nasal obstruction, allergies, hay fever, nosebleeds, infections and diseases.
• Tonsil and adenoid concerns, difficulty swallowing, voice disorders, taste and smell disorders.
• Cancer of the mouth, throat and thyroid.
• Salivary gland diseases.
Specialists at the new practice also offer pediatric ear, nose and throat care and address cancers or growths of the thyroid, head, neck, mouth, nose and throat. For appropriate hearing loss patients, they offer bone-anchored hearing aid (Baha) implants.
Services at Concord Hospital Otolaryngology are provided by otolaryngologists Dr. Daniel Morrison, Dr. John Romanow and Dr. William Wood.
Morrison comes to Concord Hospital from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in New Jersey after serving many years at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He has more than 30 years of experience in general otolaryngology with subspecialization in otology and neurotology.
Morrison graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
Romanow comes to Concord Hospital from the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. With more than two decades of medical/surgical experience, he graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas.
Wood brings more than a decade of medical/surgical experience to Concord Hospital. He graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and completed his residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He most recently worked at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine.
The new practice is open for patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Concord Hospital Medical Offices at Horseshoe Pond, 60 Commercial Street, Suite 401 in Concord.
For more information or to request an appointment, call 789-9150 or visit concordhospital.org.