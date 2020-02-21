CONCORD — City police have arrested a man for a December armed robbery.
On Dec. 1, 2019, police say a man brandished a gun at the Quick Stop convenience store at 201 South Main Street. Police say the man left with an undetermined amount of cash.
After an investigation, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Roz, 41, of Concord.
Roz has been arrested, Concord police announced Friday evening. He is being held for arraignment Feb. 24 at the Merrimack County Superior Court. A Concord Police news release did not specify when Roz was arrested, or the charges against him.