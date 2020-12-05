As the New Hampshire National Guard reports a skyrocketing demand for its COVID-19 testing services, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is pushing for the federal government to fully reimburse the state for the cost of the guard’s work.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government was reimbursing New Hampshire for the full cost of the National Guard’s work. But since Aug. 21, the federal government has been reimbursing most states, including New Hampshire, at only 75%.
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, criticized the reduction in federal funding this summer.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s office issued a memo stating that the National Guard would remain active until at least March 31, but the federal government would still reimburse states for only 75% of the Guards’ costs.
In a joint statement Friday, New Hampshire’s delegation called for the federal government to fully reimburse New Hampshire.
“While we’re glad to see the President heed bipartisan calls to extend the Guard’s activation, his refusal to fully fund its mission during these challenging times is unacceptable,” the statement read. “We are witnessing record-high cases, hospitalizations and deaths — now is not the time to shortchange support for the Guard’s response efforts.”
In New Hampshire, the scope of the Guard’s work is growing, and more members will likely be activated as the state begins to vaccinate people against COVID-19.
The Guard said there are four times as many testing appointments this month as in November, and since March, guardsmen have performed more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests.
In November, 190 Guard members were testing Granite Staters, helping the state with contact-tracing and distributing medical supplies, according to a November letter from the delegation to the acting Secretary of Defense.
The Guard was readying another 75 guardsmen to staff “surge” sites again, should the state need more beds to care for COVID-19 patients. And the state Department of Health and Human Services may use between 175 to 250 guardsmen to staff additional vaccination sites and manage increased state warehousing operations, according to the delegation’s letter in November.
All told, the New Hampshire National Guard may activate at least 365 guardsmen — and perhaps more than 500 — to help New Hampshire through the winter.
“We are facing a difficult winter ahead and need to have every resource available to help those most impacted by the pandemic,” the delegation’s letter to the president read. “We urge the President to reconsider and to fully fund the Guard so together we can get to the other side of this crisis.”