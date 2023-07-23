Start a conversation: Ask your teens if they feel present, have meaningful relationships and feel connected to people around them.
PEDIATRICIANS are given the gift of a snapshot of our community’s health, painted through the eyes of our patients and their challenges. Over the last several years of practice, I’ve noticed a unifying challenge among my teenage patients. It’s one that goes by many names, but might be summarized as “connectedness.”
Underlying so much of the burden on teenagers is an unrealized need to really sense their belonging — to have or to be purposefully pursuing a sense of what their communities (and they themselves) are really about. This connectedness is the starting point for a person’s mood and behavior, focus and attention, relationships and family dynamics — three common issues presenting to a medical office for help.
In the medical model, we tend to view and address these concerns through the lenses of their best matched diagnostic categories: depression/anxiety, ADHD, and social determinants of health. While there is much we can do for young people within these categories, it feels more than ever the medical model is not sufficient. The good news is the essential starting point is something that you don’t have to wait for a doctor’s appointment. You can start a conversation with your teen about connectedness at any time.
To promote connectedness for myself, I have started to build in small pauses throughout each day to ask the following questions:
• Am I connected to the moment I’m in, or am I somewhere else?
• Am I tuned in to my body (what it needs and what it’s telling me) or is it merely a neglected housing for an overstimulated brain?
• Am I befriending meaningful knowledge and truly learning each day? Or am I overexposed to excessive information, random second-hand experiences, and superficial exchanges?
• Am I connected to the physical world and the nature outside? Or is my bluest possible sky always a ceiling and my freshest air coming from a purifier/filter in my building?
• Have I built and prioritized my daily routine with the needs of myself and others in mind? Or am I spending my time suffering through another person’s vision of my day, having given too much over to the demands of others?
• Am I truly connected to my reactions and their origins, or do I never take the time to really look at them (with or without another’s help)?
• Am I connecting to those around me, or at least seeking those I want to connect to? Or do I waste my time interacting with too many virtual communities, some not even worthy of the word “community”?
In the pediatrics office, it has become increasingly necessary to ask some of these questions of patients, especially during visits for depression, anxiety, ADHD concerns, poor school performance, and self-harm. Many questions are better suited to being explored in other environments — counselor’s offices, homes, schools, religious/spiritual practices, or discussions among true friends in safe spaces — but they need to be asked somewhere. If unanswered or completely unengaged, illness (at worst) and overall un-wellness (at best) is sure to follow.
We can help our teens by asking these questions of ourselves and by facilitating their own asking process. Routine evaluation of the answers and making positive changes toward connectedness is important as well.
Connection takes work, intention, and time — but it is worth it. The more of us that start asking the above questions of ourselves and befriending the answers and solutions, the more connectedness will come back into our lives and the health benefits will follow.
Samuel Ogden, MD, is a father and a pediatrician in the Multi-Specialty Clinic at Dartmouth Health’s Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital.
