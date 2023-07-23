Ogden

Dr. Samuel Ogden from Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital checks the knee reflexes of a young patient.

 Photo Provided by Dartmouth Health

PEDIATRICIANS are given the gift of a snapshot of our community’s health, painted through the eyes of our patients and their challenges. Over the last several years of practice, I’ve noticed a unifying challenge among my teenage patients. It’s one that goes by many names, but might be summarized as “connectedness.”