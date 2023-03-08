Whether you travel close to home or take an extended trip, consider your smartphone camera an essential travel tool.
Take people pictures. Every picture tells a story. Later, you’ll be glad you withstood the verbal resistance and nudged the kids or grandparents to succumb to one more photo. Encourage your family members to be the focal point of landscape images, cityscapes and your active adventures. The photos and videos will enrich the experience, provide context and stoke your memories long after the trip has ended.
Capture light and color. You may have heard about the “golden hour.” It’s that magical time around sunrise and sunset when your photographic subjects seem to have a special glow. Capturing images in this soft light can make for beautiful pictures.
Markets, festivals, marinas and parades often provide an array of colorful subjects and unique experiences that will help tell the story of your family’s vacation.
Give animal photos a shot. Whether at the zoo, in the countryside, on safari, at sea or within a national park, snapping photos of critters can be an enriching experience as you observe the animal in their native habitat. Will you get the shot when the lion roars, the giraffe reaches upward, the monkey swings from the branch, or the whale breaches the surface? Remember, though, it’s important for every member of the family to understand that animals in the wild are just that: wild. Don’t take chances. Keep a safe and respectful distance.
Get in on the action. It’s fun to capture the movement, emotion and exhilaration of a family adventure — whether it’s wild rides at the theme park, bike or running races, or rafts in the rapids.
You don’t need a fancy camera to create fun shots that tell the story. Try clicking the shutter while moving your body at the same pace as the action you want to record.
Compare notes and consider experimentation part of the family adventure and experience.
Use your camera to take notes. Encourage each member of the family to use their phone cameras to provide an extra layer of safety. Snap a photo of your parking space, the extended itinerary, a designated family meeting spot and your hotel address and room number. It can also be fun to photograph the restaurants and menus that make your favorites list.
When visiting a new environment or when worn out from a full day of traveling, it can be difficult to remember these details that are an important component of safe and stress-free travel.
