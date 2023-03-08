Whether you travel close to home or take an extended trip, consider your smartphone camera an essential travel tool.

Take people pictures. Every picture tells a story. Later, you’ll be glad you withstood the verbal resistance and nudged the kids or grandparents to succumb to one more photo. Encourage your family members to be the focal point of landscape images, cityscapes and your active adventures. The photos and videos will enrich the experience, provide context and stoke your memories long after the trip has ended.