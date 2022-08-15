nourish

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl.

 Photo by Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post

The thought of a half cantaloupe filled with cottage cheese gives me the warm-fuzzies. That’s because my grandfather Burt, the man who taught me how to ride a bike, do long division, and that we were given two ears and one mouth for a reason, used to eat it regularly. I remember how after his first bite he’d assess the melon’s sweet juiciness like a judge on a cooking competition show (which didn’t exist yet), and how when he ordered it at the diner it came with a maraschino cherry on top.

With peak season melon on hand, which my grandfather would have scored a 10 for its sweet juiciness, I decided to play around with the classic, healthful, fruit and cheese combo, turning it into a refreshing smoothie bowl. To start, I seeded and cut the rind off the melon, then cut the flesh into chunks and froze them in a freezer bag. It turned out to be a better plan than I had imagined because the ultra-ripe melons I had would have otherwise probably gone bad before I could get to it all. Once frozen I could use the melon as needed to make one, two or more portions of this recipe at a time. (You need a small blender to make a single portion.)

From cookbook author and registered dietician nutritionist Ellie Krieger.