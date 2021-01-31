Corky Lee identified himself on his business cards as the “Undisputed, Unofficial Asian American Photographer Laureate.” Few people familiar with his work would have argued with the title.
For half a century, Lee, the American-born son of Chinese immigrants and a largely self-trained photojournalist, dedicated himself to documenting a community that had long gone unseen.
In poignant, often searing images, he chronicled the indignities and prejudice Asian Americans endured, their struggles for better working and living conditions, their holidays and celebrations that brought added vibrancy to the cultural fabric of the United States, and everyday realities of their existence.
His work, which appeared in media outlets including the New York Times, Time magazine and the Associated Press, as well as in museums including the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, was, in his words, an act of “photographic justice.”
“One of my quests is not for people to remember who I am or what I represent,” Lee said in the 2013 documentary film “Not on the Menu: Corky Lee’s Life and Work” by Junru Huang. But if one day someone discovers his photographs, trying “to look at what were concerns of Chinese Americans or Asian-Pacific Americans and see and understand or try to understand,” he added, “then my job is done.”
Lee died Jan. 27 at a hospital in Queens, where he grew up working in the hand laundry his parents operated. He was 73. The cause was COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said a family spokesperson, Samantha Cheng.
In the past year, according to information released by his family, Lee had sought to document racially motivated attacks on Asian Americans amid the global spread of the coronavirus, which was first detected in China.
Lee traced his interest in photography to his time in junior high school, when he studied an iconic photograph marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States. The photograph, taken at Promontory Summit, Utah, on May 10, 1869, depicts a champagne toasting where scores of workers surround two chief engineers shaking hands.
Inspecting the photograph with a magnifying glass, Lee found in the crowd not one of the thousands of Chinese laborers who had worked on the project.
“History — at least photographically — says that the Chinese were not present,” Lee told NPR.
That image represented an example of what Lee described as the “invisibility” of Asian Americans. Through his photography, he sought to restore their presence in the collective American vision.