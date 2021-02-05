An article on page A1 of Friday’s Union Leader about Manchester schools should have said a proposed budget includes the elimination of 15 positions but no layoffs.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blind, deaf 91-year-old woman shot dead by deputies; victim related to NH lawmaker
- Keene State responds to fallout from students' arrest
- Fire dispatcher indicted, accused of assaulting girlfriend in Spofford
- Backcountry skier killed in avalanche in Ammonoosuc Ravine
- Vatican rejects Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary appeal
- Concord High School teacher charged with sex crimes involving a minor
- Even as Ghislaine Maxwell documents are unsealed, many of her secrets remain buried
- Bradford fire captain arrested for alleged sexual assault
- Closing Manchester school among moves recommended to cover $7.4M shortfall
- Mass. State Police sergeant deemed danger, held after alleged domestic assault in Exeter