Because of a production issue, two stories on A3 of Tuesday’s Union Leader, “New 125-bed mental health hospital deal near” and “NH to receive $1.8M as part of settlement with Google” ended in mid-sentence. The full stories are available at unionleader.com/news.
WASHINGTON — About half of Americans believe a New York investigation into whether Donald Trump paid hush money to a porn star is politically motivated, but a large majority find the allegations believable, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found.
NEW YORK -- A Fox News producer filed a lawsuit accusing network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in a lawsuit accusing Fox of promoting Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud.
SAN FRANCISCO — Manufacturers and operators of electric vehicle chargers in the United States are bracing for a slowdown in production and deployment as they scramble to comply with “Made in America” terms of a $7.5 billion federal program meant to accelerate the industry.
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon plans to speed up the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a U.S. official and a source familiar with the situation said, providing the vital equipment to Kyiv as soon as this fall.
WILMINGTON, Delaware — Lawyers for Fox Corp. faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew w…
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bankers on Tuesday that she is prepared to intervene to protect depositors in smaller banks suffering deposit runs that threaten more contagion amid the worst financial system turmoil in more than a decade.
HONG KONG — The screening of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a British slasher film due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been canceled, its distributor said on Tuesday without giving a reason.