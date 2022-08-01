DEAR HELOISE: I’m so very worried about climate change. Well, actually the entire environment. I have five children and nine grandchildren, and I worry that this planet will be trashed before they get to be my age. We throw garbage into the ocean, and smoke from various places of industry se…
WASHINGTON — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
WASHINGTON -- Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday.
Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defense minister said on Monday.
DUBAI — Iran has the technical capability to produce an atomic bomb but has no intention of doing so, Mohammad Eslami, head of the country’s atomic energy organization, said on Monday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.