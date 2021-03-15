A story on page A1 Monday about the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill listed incorrectly identified the amount of money coming to New Hampshire. The state will get almost $960 million, according to projections from the New Hampshire Municipal Association and the Congressional Research Service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boxing: Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at NH home
- Autopsy: Manchester mom shot herself, son died of asphyxia in a closet doorway
- Londonderry teen killed in crash remembered as a 'leader'
- Nearly 180 new apartments approved for Nashua's eastern gateway
- Sliding into history: Hampton Beach waterslide coming down
- Manchester man dies after crashing his vehicle at Bedford tolls
- Londonderry teen dies in fiery crash
- Dartmouth approves $1.2 billion budget, tuition hikes
- State reaches COVID-19 recovery milestones on travel, restaurants, vaccine scheduling
- Sparks fly over bid to ban trans girls from female sports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.