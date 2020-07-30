In a Page 1 article on Thursday, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield's comments about Bike Week were made to a Union Leader correspondent, not at Monday's city council meeting.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'This is devastating': Snowmobile event's cancellation has clubs racing to find money
- NHIAA moving ahead on fall sports, putting safety first
- Tuckaway Tavern temporarily closes after bartender tests positive for COVID-19
- NH trooper resigns without being charged after allegedly falsifying report
- NH reports 68 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths over weekend
- Sununu rescinds NH ban on reusable shopping bags
- Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour
- Woman killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast
- Couples from Massachusetts flocking to NH to tie the knot
- Business Editor's Notebook: Plumbing company more than a pipe dream for young co-owners
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.