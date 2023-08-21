The Jeepin’4Vets event on Saturday began at the future site of Easterseals NH’s new housing, retreat and services center for military members, veterans and their families in Franklin. The location was incorrectly identified in a story on Page A3 of Monday’s Union Leader.

The winner of the seat in Nashua’s Ward 4 will succeed state Rep. David Cote, who resigned in June. A story on page A7 Monday incorrectly named the representative to be replaced.