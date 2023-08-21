The Jeepin’4Vets event on Saturday began at the future site of Easterseals NH’s new housing, retreat and services center for military members, veterans and their families in Franklin. The location was incorrectly identified in a story on Page A3 of Monday’s Union Leader.
The winner of the seat in Nashua’s Ward 4 will succeed state Rep. David Cote, who resigned in June. A story on page A7 Monday incorrectly named the representative to be replaced.
Practically every year for the past 40 years, the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover has organized and hosted a “Teddy Bear Clinic and Picnic” with the help of Portsmouth Regional Hospital staff and volunteers.
WASHINGTON — A feud over spending cuts between hardline and centrist Republicans in the House of Representatives raises the risk that the federal government will suffer its fourth shutdown in a decade this fall.
The wage floor for American workers climbed to a record high close to $79,000, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday that also found pay demands among women are rising twice as fast as for men.
The wage floor for American workers climbed to a record high close to $79,000, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday that also found pay demands among women are rising twice as fast as for men.
Lili Hillsgrove of Alton never imagined that she would be working in her dream career before the age of 21. The road to establishing her thriving business as a Lakes Region wedding photographer was built organically; she began by editing photos for the high school yearbook and shooting photo…