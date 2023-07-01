It just got harder to use someone else’s Costco card.
Following Netflix’s lead, the warehouse chain is cracking down on account sharing and said it will be checking membership cards to ensure the photo matches the person at the checkout line.
“We don’t feel it’s right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” the company said in a statement.
Though Costco has always asked customers to show their membership cards at the register, the retailer said, it has seen more nonmembers shopping with other people’s cards as self-checkout expands. If membership cards do not have a photo, customers will be asked to present a photo ID.
“Costco is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses, making our membership fee and structure important to us,” the company said.
It is unclear how the company will curb sharing cards at its popular gas stations, where fuel is often priced below local competitors.
Costco’s membership fees — which run from $60 to $120 a year — allow it to operate at lower margins than traditional retailers. It also has high customer loyalty, touting a global membership renewal rate of 90 percent at the end of 2022. Those fees pulled in $4.2 billion of the retailer’s $223 billion in its 2022 fiscal year.
Famous for its gargantuan packages of toilet paper and supersized household staples, the members-only club offers bulk pricing and a no-frills retail experience. It experienced a surge in sales at the height of the pandemic, as anxious customers stocked up on bottled water and pantry items in preparation for prolonged isolation.
The company’s shares have outpaced the broader market this year, climbing nearly 17% to the 14% increased recorded by the S&P 500 index.
Though sales increased slightly during its most recent quarter, shoppers are still pulling back on nonessential spending, showing lower demand for high-margin products like electronics and home furnishings.
Costco operates nearly 900 warehouses across the globe, more than half in the United States. As of May, it listed more than 124 million cardholders. Customers can choose between membership tiers: the Gold Star membership costs $60 annually, while the Executive membership, which comes with added perks, is $120. On the membership sign-up webpage, the company offers one free card to anyone else older than 18 who lives at the address registered with the account.
Costco rival Sam’s Club has no plans to change their enforcement practices, spokesperson Steven Zapata said. He said the chain is more focused on encouraging customers to sign up for memberships and directing nonmembers to areas of the store that sell goods to all shoppers, including the pharmacy, the cafe and the alcohol aisles.
The company also is moving away from physical cards as more customers are using digital cards on their phones through the Sam’s Club app, he said. Membership at the Walmart-owned chain, which has nearly 600 locations nationwide, starts at $50 a year, according to the company website. In fiscal 2022, it generated $73.6 billion in sales.
Costco’s crackdown comes after Netflix began locking out piggybacking users in May. Under the new rules, anyone sharing their Netflix log-in details with family or friends who don’t live at the same address must pay an extra $7.99 a month for each additional person. People borrowing an account will get redirected to a page showing how to start their own.
Though the move sent many users venting on social media, subscriptions spiked for the streaming service immediately after the shift. Netflix stock also bounced.
Costco climbed 1.26 percent Friday to close at $538.38 a share.