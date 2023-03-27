SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Nonalcoholic beer is having a renaissance. Booze-free cocktails are all the rage. But wine, that most rarefied of libations, has been a little slower to the sober-curious party.

Making a good-tasting, zero-proof wine has been technically harder to pull off, and “there’s a fair amount of bias against nonalcoholic wines from wine purists,” said Dawn Maire, founder of nonalcoholic Starla Wines, which debuted in 2021.