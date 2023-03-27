SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Nonalcoholic beer is having a renaissance. Booze-free cocktails are all the rage. But wine, that most rarefied of libations, has been a little slower to the sober-curious party.
Making a good-tasting, zero-proof wine has been technically harder to pull off, and “there’s a fair amount of bias against nonalcoholic wines from wine purists,” said Dawn Maire, founder of nonalcoholic Starla Wines, which debuted in 2021.
But a slew of entrepreneurs think nonalcoholic wine is poised for an explosion, thanks to improvements in technology for “de-alcoholizing” wine and a growing interest in drinks that taste and feel grown up but aren’t boozy.
Between August 2021 and August 2022, total dollar sales of nonalcoholic wine, beer, cider and spirits in the United States grew more than 20 percent, according to NielsenIQ. Fact.MR, a market research firm, projects that sales of nonalcoholic wine will double by 2033 as people seek to reduce their alcohol consumption and manufacturers improve the taste and branding to give it the gloss of a premium, high-quality product.
Like the “flexitarian” (translation: sometimes-meat-eaters) market driving the new generation of alternative meat options, around 80 percent of these nonalcoholic beverage customers are alcohol consumers, not those who abstain, according to John Kelly, strategy director for beverages at Kerry in Ireland, which sells ingredients to the beverage industry.
Nonalcoholic beverages are still a small part of the total adult-beverage market, but according to Kelly, “this is not going away, it’s not a fad. Every beverage company I’ve talked to is either in this category or actively looking to innovate in this category.”
Beer has accounted for most of the sales in the nonalcoholic category, in part because it was the earliest to the trend, and in part because beer has lower alcohol to begin with and thus it’s not as heavy a lift to remove it. Nonalcoholic cocktails followed, with some of the nation’s foremost mixologist jumping on the bandwagon and “dry bars” popping up in night-life hot spots.
But alcohol-free wine has been a tougher sell. In a sense, there’s nowhere to hide. Beer has carbonation, a foamy head. Cocktails can have all kinds of bells and whistles: olives! cherries! juices! even frilly little paper umbrellas! Wine enthusiasts cherish the ritual of sniffing and swirling, scrutinizing a wine’s “legs” as they sluice down the sides of the glass, before sipping and looking for a wine’s varietal characteristics. Wines can be described with words like cigar box and “pencil lead,” or flinty or with hints of sandalwood — oenophiles can veer into what many might deem pretentiousness pretty quick.
Nonalcoholic wines have historically made up for a lack of alcohol by being sweet, a taste often associated with cheap wine. And in some ways, nonalcoholic wine would seem to run counter to current trends. In recent years, drinkers have been enthusiastic about “natural” wines fermented without additives and using traditional winemaking methods. When alcohol is removed, a wine is intensely manipulated, its flavor essence added back in, and often with additives that cover up the lack of alcohol.
In a recent column, Wine Spectator’s Alison Napjus offered nonalcoholic wines faint praise, describing the options as “more as alternative beverages with wine-like elements rather than wine substitutes.”
Much has been made of how millennials and Gen Z are drinking less. Drinking appears to be moderating across the board, but more young women describe themselves as drinkers now, according to Bourcard Nesin, who analyzes the beverage sector for RaboResearch. Government data shows that girls and young women are drinking more than their male counterparts.
Maire said that the vast majority of her customers are female because “women drink the most wine and buy the most wine.” She said that people came out of the pandemic with a focus on health and wellness, many with concerns about the effects of alcohol on their health.
She said many millions of women each year are pregnant, nursing or are not drinking because of a health event or pharmaceutical contraindications, and this group is looking for nonalcoholic alternatives to enjoy.
Maire has her wines de-alcoholized at a company called BevZero in Santa Rosa, Calif. It’s the largest such facility in the United States, using a technological innovation called a spinning cone column.
Wine is poured into the top of a huge stainless steel column. Rotating cones use centrifugal force to transform the wine into a thin film. Steam is then pumped into the column from below. This allows a wine’s most volatile compounds (the essence that gives a product its flavor and aroma) to be pulled off and held elsewhere while the alcohol is removed from the remaining liquid. Then the essence is added back.
Spinning cones have become more important because of climate change. For decades, American wines had to be under 14 percent alcohol or they were taxed at a higher rate. Hotter temperatures and more sunny days meant higher sugars in the grapes and thus more alcohol in a finished wine, so California wineries increasingly employed companies to reduce the alcohol in a wine by a wee bit.
But in 2018 the federal tax law changed, and wines could all of a sudden be 16 percent alcohol without incurring higher taxes. BevZero and other alcohol-reduction companies lost customers.
“There was no longer a big need for alcohol-reduction services, and we lost 25 to 30 percent of our business,” said Matt Hughes, BevZero general manager. “So we started asking, ‘well, how low can we go [with the alcohol]?’”
And it was right around that time that the “sober curious” movement took off. BevZero and companies like it found a slightly new line of work.