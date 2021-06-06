Kerrie Alley-Violette
The Extended Learning Opportunities Network has chosen Kerrie Alley-Violette from Sanborn Regional High School as the 2021 Extended Learning Opportunity Coordinator. Each year, hundreds of students take advantage of work-based learning programming developed by Alley-Violette. Principal Brian M. Stack had this to say about Alley-Violette: “I can’t think of a better recipient for this award. She recognizes the importance of helping all students find their pathway to success, and many have come back after graduation to tell us how critical her program was to their success.” School Counseling Director Heidi Leavitt added this: “Kerrie is truly a teacher who does not see limitations in students. I am continually impressed with her ability to find a match between a student, their academic needs, and an experience that will help to engage that student in their learning, oftentimes in ways that they have never been engaged in before.”
Dr. Laurie Brodeur
The New Hampshire Association of School Psychologists has chosen Laurie Brodeur of Berlin Middle High School as the 2020-2021 recipient of the School Psychologist of the Year award for providing a continuum of school psychological services including direct services at the student level such as academic interventions and supports, mental and behavioral health services, as well as indirect services at the systems level including schoolwide practices to promote learning, safe and supportive schools, and family, school and community collaboration.
Heather Machanoff
New Hampshire School Counselor Association has selected Heather Machanoff of Oyster River High School in Durham as the 2021 NHSCA School Counselor of the Year. Machanoff has made many contributions to the school counseling field over the last 20 years. She is well respected amongst her peers, staff, and students. Machanoff has been instrumental in applying for and implementing our high school as a recognized RAMP school. She continually advocates for change at the state and national level.
Machanoff has brought mental health awareness to the forefront. She has made one of her goals to reduce the number of students that graduate without a plan. She truly believes she is here to serve all students. Her colleagues felt so strongly that she should be selected as the school counselor of the year that she received two different nominations.
Kristin Whitworth
The New Hampshire School Library Media Association has selected Kristin Whitworth of Dover High School as the 2021 School Librarian of the Year. Award recipients are those who are leaders in the school library community at local, regional, and state levels and have made a significant statewide impact on the library/media profession or on the library/media services provided to our school communities. Whitworth has dedicated her time as Makerspace facilitator at the N.H. Christa McAuliffe Technology Conference and serves on the Executive Board of the New Hampshire School Library Media Association. She is a dynamic and unselfish school librarian who is committed to supporting her students social and emotional well-being. Whitworth is an exemplar for the profession.
Hampstead Middle School Library
The Outstanding School Library Program Award recognizes an exemplary New Hampshire school library media program and services. The library program must play a strong role in teaching and learning, promote a positive learning environment, and be led by a well-qualified staff with strong administrative support. The Hampstead Middle School Library is a vibrant and collaborative part of the school that supports students, staff, and the community. The librarian, Diane Connors, is described as “excited about what she does and is always happy to share her knowledge and love of learning.” The library program staff is “always making changes, improvements, adding programs, and thinking outside the box.”
Colleen Roy
The New Hampshire School Nurses’ Association has selected Colleen Roy as the 2021 School Nurse of the Year. Rising to the challenge of school nursing in the midst of a pandemic, Roy’s nomination included testimonials from her colleagues and her Southwick School of Northfield families that clearly demonstrate the trust and confidence she inspires in her school community. It is this collaborative spirit that best represents the values of the New Hampshire School Nurses’ Association and gets to the heart of her selection.
Beyond the support provided in her school, Roy has also found time to contribute to the committee work of NHSNA and the ongoing efforts to create guiding documents so that all school nurses across the state can access up-to-date expertise for managing COVID in school.