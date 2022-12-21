Chicago is in the crosshairs of a powerful winter storm that could become a "bomb cyclone" -- with deep snow, searing winds and an Arctic chill -- threatening to disrupt Christmas travel for millions of people in the U.S.
While Chicago, a major U.S. air hub, may only get 5 inches of snow, it will be hit with winds that could make temperatures feel like minus 35F, according to the National Weather Service.
United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and others have issued travel waivers so passengers can rebook holiday travel with no fees. An estimated 112.7 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, according to automotive group AAA.
"Over two-thirds of the country has something related to this system," said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. "About the only places not impacted are parts of the Great Basin, the Southwest, Hawaii and Puerto Rico."
Roth said the storm will strengthen as it moves east and will certainly meet the criteria needed to be classified as a bomb cyclone. The classic definition is when a storm's central pressure, a measure of its strength, drops 24 millibars in 24 hours.
Chasing the storm -- which will also hit eastern Canada and trigger storms across the Great Lakes -- is a cold front that will send temperatures plunging for the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. That will drive a frigid wedge as far south as Texas and central Florida, boosting energy demand as people turn up their thermostats to beat the chill.
The Texas energy grid is being closely watched because another sharp cold event brought it to its knees in February 2021. This current event isn't expected to last as long. The low in Dallas is forecast to hit 11F, with the wind-chill making it feel closer to minus 6F in places.
The snow will likely miss New York and the other big cities in the Northeast, but rain and high winds could buffet the region before temperatures plummet.
Readings in Manhattan's Central Park will hit a high of 54F Friday before dropping to 15F later, the weather service said. A high-wind watch, with gusts of as much as 65 miles per hour, has been issued for Boston and parts of New England. There is a chance of widespread power outages across much of the U.S.
After the storm sweeps across the U.S., it is forecast to bring snow and rain across eastern Canada. The heaviest snow will likely miss Toronto, but the city could find itself in the midst of a flash freeze when temperatures drop, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. On both sides of the border, the cold air and relatively warm water in the Great Lakes will lead to heavy snowfall on the eastern shorelines.
Temperatures will start to rebound on Christmas Day, except in the South where the cold could linger for a few days, Roth said.
PARIS -- Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Charles Sobhraj, a French national known as the "bikini killer" who police say is responsible for killing over 20 young Western backpackers across Asia during the 1970s and 1980s.
WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
WASHINGTON -- The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday it would delay by at least one day the release of its final report making the case that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot.
OAKLAND — A Hells Angels associate has been charged with witness retaliation for allegedly targeting a former member of the outlaw biker club who took the witness stand in a major racketeering trial over the summer, according to court records.
FBI officials had a lot to worry about in late July as they discussed whether to search one of Donald Trump's homes for evidence of crimes. Two concerns were paramount: Any search warrant should be authorized by the attorney general himself, and they did not want the former president to be a…