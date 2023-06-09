Country star Jimmie Allen is being sued for sexual assault by a new accuser, who claims she filed a police report after Allen allegedly secretly filmed her during sex.
This is the second woman to come forward publicly with sexual assault allegations against the Grammy-nominated country singer. The new lawsuit, filed Friday in Tennessee federal court, comes less than one month after Allen was accused of rape and repeated sexual abuse by a woman who worked on his former management team. Those accusations, first reported by Variety, resulted in Allen being dropped by his publicist and suspended by his label, agency and management.
In the new lawsuit, obtained by Variety, the woman — who is identified as “Jane Doe 2” — alleges that she was randomly approached by Allen on a plane last year, and after that first meeting, the country singer pursued her and engaged in daily communication over the phone. After two months of constant, long-distance conversation, they agreed to meet in Las Vegas where, according to the lawsuit, she was sexually assaulted.
During this alleged assault in Las Vegas, the suit states that Jane Doe noticed Allen’s phone hidden in the hotel room closet that had been recording their sexual interaction without her awareness. She took the phone, left the hotel room and flew home by herself where she turned the phone over to authorities and filed a police report.
Investigation aside, Jane Doe is suing Allen for battery, assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress.
In April 2023, Allen and his wife announced their separation; they did not cite any reason for the split.
, but said they are expecting their third child together.
After the first sexual assault lawsuit against Allen from his former female manager, the singer posted a statement on social media apologizing to his wife “for humiliating her,” with what he categorized as “my affair,” and to his children “for being a poor example of a man and a father.”
