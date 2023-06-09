ENTER-WESTERN-IDAHO-FAIR-CANCELS-GRANDSTAND-1-ID.jpg

Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen performs in Sacramento this past March as the opening act on Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

 Lezlie Sterling

Country star Jimmie Allen is being sued for sexual assault by a new accuser, who claims she filed a police report after Allen allegedly secretly filmed her during sex.

This is the second woman to come forward publicly with sexual assault allegations against the Grammy-nominated country singer. The new lawsuit, filed Friday in Tennessee federal court, comes less than one month after Allen was accused of rape and repeated sexual abuse by a woman who worked on his former management team. Those accusations, first reported by Variety, resulted in Allen being dropped by his publicist and suspended by his label, agency and management.