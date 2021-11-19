The number of people currently in the hospital with COVID-19 is the highest it has been all year, and the president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association says hospitals are straining.
COVID-19 cases have been spiking since late October, and now hospitalizations are as high as they were in January, before the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines.
"While we were fortunate enough to experience a decrease in cases and hospitalizations this summer, New Hampshire is now seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that we haven’t seen since last winter when COVID-19 was its worst," New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steve Ahnen said in a statement.
The association counted 340 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which it said is the highest number of people hospitalized with the virus since Jan. 1 of this year.
By the state Department of Health and Human Services' count, Jan. 1, 2021 had the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 at any time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ahnen said the state's health care system is struggling to keep up with the number of patients seeking treatment in hospitals, both for COVID-19 and care they may have put off last year.
"Our hospitals are struggling to find intensive care beds and have been forced to look across state lines to transfer patients due to lack of bed capacity, while combatting the current workforce challenges that are only exacerbating the situation," Ahnen said.
State data show New Hampshire's intensive-care beds are 93% full, with hospitals in the North Country and on the Seacoast the fullest.
Ahnen urged people to keep wearing masks indoors, washing their hands, and crucially, get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The science and data are overwhelmingly clear: the vaccines that are approved for use are safe and effective at preventing infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death," Ahnen said.
Still, a poll from the University of New Hampshire's Survey Center estimates about 20% of adults in New Hampshire remain unvaccinated, and more than a third of parents of school-aged children said they did not plan to allow their children to get the shots.
Those who said they did not plan to let their children get vaccinated said they worried about the vaccines' safety for children, and were skeptical of the pharmaceutical companies that developed the vaccines.