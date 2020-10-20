The COVID-19 pandemic has changed just about everything associated with the typical college experience. From social distancing to online video classes, and, at Keene State College, weekly coronavirus testing.
“What I love about Keene State, this college is about trying to be a family as much as we can,” said Keene State President Melinda Treadwell.
Every week, the college tests 3,400 people; students, faculty, staff. That’s 99% of the college population showing up Thursdays and Fridays for their tests.
“If we’re opened we’re operating safe,” Treadwell said.
When Alyssa Hamilton, 19, decided to come to Keene from Connecticut, it was partly because of the safety protocols being put into place.
“I think the college is doing pretty good with testing and COVID in general. Testing does make me feel safer, especially because it stays really consistent and is taken very seriously at our school,” Hamilton said.
Treadwell said in the first nine weeks of classes, the college has had eight positive tests returned.
“Constant vigilance is a challenge,” she said.
Every time a test result comes back negative, the student, teacher or staff member, gets a bracelet to wear for the week to indicate they are safe to be on campus. Hamilton said she generally doesn’t have to wait long in line to get the test done, and the college tries to make the testing an event.
“They have been having a lot of fun games and little crafty things to do on the student center lawn that are nice to do before or after getting tested,” Hamilton said. “Even though we’re in a pandemic where social distancing is crucial, the activities make me feel the sense of community that I love about Keene and why it is what I came here for.”
Treadwell said the testing is one of the few chances for the school community to be together, even in a socially distanced way.
“Folks are proud to be in there,” Treadwell said. “Testing is a big community event.”
Even though the virus is surging, as expected, Treadwell thinks that the weekly testing, mask wearing, distancing, and changes in ventilation will help the school stay open all year.
“I think we have a very good shot at remaining open,” Treadwell said.
The University of New Hampshire in Durham is also performing thousands of tests every week on its students, staff and employees.