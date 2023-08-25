The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing a deal to acquire quarterback Trey Lance from the 49ers, San Francisco general manager John Lynch confirmed Friday night.
The Cowboys will send a fourth-round draft pick in 2024 to the 49ers in the deal, the reports indicated. Dallas will be on the hook for just $6.25 million guaranteed over the final two years of Lance’s rookie contract.
The 49ers traded up into the third overall pick in 2021 to draft Lance out of North Dakota State.
and he was lined up to be their starter in 2022 before fracturing his right ankle in the second game of the season. The injury, which included ligament damage, required two surgeries — the second to remove hardware from the first that was causing irritation in the ankle.
Lynch said on Thursday that “the most likely option is” Lance would remain on the team as the third-stringer, but he didn’t rule out a potential deal.
In Dallas, Lance will slot in behind well-compensated starter Dak Prescott. Backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier are also on the roster ahead of the looming cut-down deadline; Rush started five games last year and one in 2021 while Prescott was sidelined.
Lance has appeared in just eight games (four starts) over his first two seasons, completing 56 of 102 passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX waited a day later than planned but sent up the next quartet of astronauts headed to the International Space Station during an overnight launch from Kennedy Space Center early Saturday.
When Cristian Dubon Solis was getting ready to graduate from a Boston high school in 2020, he started planning to apply to college. It was only then he realized that as an immigrant lacking permanent legal status, he wouldn’t qualify for in-state tuition at Massachusetts state universities, …
The 40th annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester began on Wednesday. It continues on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since its inception, the drive has collected over 25,000 pints of blood.