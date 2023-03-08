Ricou Browning, an actor and stuntman who brought to life the title monster in the film classic “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” died last week at age 93, his family said Sunday.
Browning died of natural causes in Southwest Ranches, Florida, his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter.
“He had a fabulous career in the film industry, providing wonderful entertainment for past and future generations,” Kim Browning said.
Browning suited up as the Gill-Man for the underwater scenes in 1954’s “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” while Ben Chapman played the monster on land. The Florida-born Browning returned as the Gill-Man in two followup films: 1955’s “Revenge of the Creature” and 1956’s “The Creature Walks Among Us.”
“It was cumbersome at first,” Browning said of the Gill-Man costume during a 2013 interview with the Ocala Star-Banner. “When I first put it on, it seemed awkward and clumsy. But, once I got into the movie, I forgot I had it on. I became the creature.”
Browning also co-created the 1963 film “Flipper” about a Florida boy and a dolphin, and later directed episodes of a series based on the movie. He also directed the 1973 film “Salty” and the 1978 movie “Mr. No Legs.”
The filmmaker’s wife, Fran, died in 2020. He is survived by four children and 10 grandchildren.
