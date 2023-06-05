“CRUEL SUMMER” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) enters its second season. The anthology series debuted in 2021 with a tale of a Texas teen told over three years in the mid-1990s, as she descended from a sweet “daddy’s girl” to the most-hated person in town, if not the nation, when she was implicated in the kidnapping of a popular teen neighbor.

The narrative bounced back and forth in time, exploring the transition from innocence to experience and underscoring the teenage reality that the difference between 14 and 17 can seem like an eternity.