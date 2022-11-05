STARZ OFFERS the newest version of “Dangerous Liaisons” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA), this time in series form. The premium cable outfit is so confident in this stylish and sexy period piece that it commissioned a second season before the premiere.
Alice Englert stars as the young Camille, a refined woman born into comfort but reduced to life as a courtesan — and that’s putting it politely. She’s bound by debts to her madam and consigned to a grim life in a house of ill repute. She’s besotted with Pascal (Nicholas Denton), a dashing young mapmaker out to capture every corner of 1783 Paris. He vows to marry her, even though he’s about as penniless as Camille. Like her, he was born into the finer things, but was cut out of his rich father’s will by a scheming stepmother.
Unbeknownst to Camille, Pascal moonlights from his low-paying cartography gig and operates as the calculating Valmont, bringing sexual ecstasy to older women, among them Genevieve de Merteuil (Leslie Manville, “Magpie Murders”). Valmont hopes to use love letters from his conquests to blackmail them into providing the means for a life of comfort, but his plot is foiled when Camille grows wise to his misadventures, thanks to her faithful maid, Victoire (Kosar Ali). Camille’s rage and Merteuil’s sense of betrayal fuel the elaborate schemes of vengeance that animate the ongoing saga.
It remains to be seen if the 1782 book by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos can withstand seasons of serialization. Nobody is particularly likable, and the opening episode is rather slow to build. But that allows viewers to soak in all the sumptuous scenery and costumes of French aristocracy in the last years before the storming of the Bastille. There’s a lot to behold.
While many may know this story from the 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, it has been adapted numerous times. French director Roger Vadim set it in a decadent jazz-soaked modern milieu in his 1959 version starring Jeanne Moreau. Milos Forman’s “Valmont” arrived in 1989. The 1999 movie “Cruel Intentions” turned the story into a teen melodrama featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon. Catherine Deneuve starred in the French miniseries in 2003. It has been turned into an opera and has inspired episodes of “Supergirl,” “Arrow,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Hidden Palms.”
• Like a switch flipped after the last trick-or-treater departs, everything changes at the Lifetime network. Gone are the Saturday-night thrillers involving deranged cheerleaders and unfaithful spouses to make room for romantic holiday fare, movies like “Merry Swissmas” (8 p.m. Saturday, TV-PG), about a busy architect finding an understanding single father amid alpine splendor.
This season’s holiday Hallmark-ization of Lifetime coincides with an agreement between Hallmark and Peacock. In a first, the streaming platform will offer a hub for live Hallmark content as well as on-demand access to past movies and shows. Peacock will offer access to Hallmark and its associated channels Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama.
• Lifetime isn’t the only cable network to kick off Christmas before frost has claimed the Halloween pumpkin. The Food Network premieres “Christmas Cookie Challenge” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-G) and “Holiday Wars” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-G).
• The four-part docuseries “Spector” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) recalls the sensational trial of legendary music producer Phil Spector for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, found dead in his home.
Al Pacino portrayed the delusional Spector, wild hair and all, in a 2013 made-for-cable movie on rival HBO. It will be interesting to see if this four-hour treatment offers anything new or merely demonstrates that viewers have abandoned scripted drama for bingeable nonfiction.
Saturday highlights
• College football action includes Florida State at Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC) and Clemson at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).
• The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet in Game 6 of the World Series (8 p.m., Fox).
• A woman’s prospects change when a cable outlet shoots a holiday movie in her hometown in the 2022 romance “Lights, Camera, Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson star in the 2022 mystery comedy “See How They Run” (8 p.m., HBO), which uses the 1950s production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” as the scene of a murder.
• Amy Schumer hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Steve Lacy.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): Social media and political divisiveness; New York copes with a political stunt using migrants as pawns; the worldwide “prepare” phenomenon.
• Dissension in the ranks on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• If required, the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet in Game 7 of the World Series (8 p.m., Fox). If not, look for “The Masked Singer” and “Lego Masters.”
• The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans in NFL action (8:15 p.m., NBC).
• An editor communes with the spirit of the character of her murdered author’s last book on “Magpie Murders” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• “The Toys That Built America” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG) profiles Marvin Glass, a visionary behind the iconic Chattering Teeth toy and a board game based on a mouse trap.
• Two local girls insinuate themselves into the lives of a rich clientele at a posh Sicilian resort in the satire “The White Lotus” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Lestat engages in a decades-long effort to reconcile with Louis on “Interview With the Vampire” (10 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Keenan Wynn and Carroll O’Connor star in the stylish 1967 thriller “Point Blank” (6:15 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14), directed by John Boorman.
Saturday series
A slick entrepreneur may have been a shooter’s intended victim on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS).
Sunday series
“Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A mother’s peculiar behavior attracts attention on “FBI” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A personal connection may save a witness on “East New York” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A shooting victim may have already been dead on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A murdered man’s wife flees the scene on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
