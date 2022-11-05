STARZ OFFERS the newest version of “Dangerous Liaisons” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA), this time in series form. The premium cable outfit is so confident in this stylish and sexy period piece that it commissioned a second season before the premiere.

Alice Englert stars as the young Camille, a refined woman born into comfort but reduced to life as a courtesan — and that’s putting it politely. She’s bound by debts to her madam and consigned to a grim life in a house of ill repute. She’s besotted with Pascal (Nicholas Denton), a dashing young mapmaker out to capture every corner of 1783 Paris. He vows to marry her, even though he’s about as penniless as Camille. Like her, he was born into the finer things, but was cut out of his rich father’s will by a scheming stepmother.