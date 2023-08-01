CVS Health will cut 5,000 positions from its workforce to help cut costs as the drugstore chain focuses on broadening from its retail roots into more health care offerings.

None of the job losses will impact customer-facing positions in stores, pharmacies, clinics or customer services centers, a spokesman for the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said Tuesday. It had more than 300,000 employees as of the end of the year. The decision is part of an initiative to reprioritize investments around care delivery and technology and reduce expenses, the spokesperson said.