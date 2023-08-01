CVS Health will cut 5,000 positions from its workforce to help cut costs as the drugstore chain focuses on broadening from its retail roots into more health care offerings.
None of the job losses will impact customer-facing positions in stores, pharmacies, clinics or customer services centers, a spokesman for the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said Tuesday. It had more than 300,000 employees as of the end of the year. The decision is part of an initiative to reprioritize investments around care delivery and technology and reduce expenses, the spokesperson said.
CVS's move deeper into patient care includes the recent acquisitions of home health-care provider Signify Health and primary-care company Oak Street Health. Last quarter, CVS cut its annual earnings forecast, citing costs for the purchases, and in May, it said it would phase out its clinical trial unit. A spokesperson at the time said the business "no longer aligned with our long-term strategic priorities," although the company was among the first retail chains to move into the space back in 2021.
The job cuts may signal that CVS is feeling pressure to reach its long-term earnings targets, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Palmer said. CVS's organic strategies are likely playing out slower than expected, Palmer said, and the company is looking at all avenues to drive profit growth. Assuming each job cut saves $100,000, the reduction could add 25 to 30 cents in earnings per share, he said.
The shares fell as much as 1.2% as of noon in New York.
Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance has also been cutting jobs amid a similar move to diversify away from drugstore operations. Walgreens said in May that it planned to cut 10% of its corporate workforce, or 504 employees, to focus on its primary care strategy. A spokesperson said the job cuts were related to streamlining the business rather than financial concerns.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the CVS job cuts Monday, citing a staff memo.
DEAR ABBY: I am 49 and have been divorced for 20 years. When we first separated, my ex moved in with my parents while I struggled to raise my four kids. He stayed there for seven years. He moved out until a year and a half ago. Again, my parents have allowed him back in!
A research team at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is recruiting participants for a study to understand how well an at-home stool-based test — the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) — compares with a colonoscopy in finding colorectal cancer and large colorectal polyps.
Your nose is front and center on your face. It serves many functions, including humidifying and cleaning the air you breathe; delivering tone to your voice; and providing a sense of smell, which is important for taste, identification and memory. Love or loathe it, your nose is also a key par…
Democrats are worried about a potential drop next year in turnout among Black voters, the party’s most loyal constituency, who played a consequential role in delivering the White House to President Biden in 2020 and will be crucial in his bid for reelection.