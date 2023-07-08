The duo of Joan Cyr and June Ferland shot a 36-hole score of 143 (minus-3) at Canterbury Woods and prevailed in the NHGA Women’s Team Championship on Friday. Runners-up Kat Bordeau and Linda Pletch finished two strokes back at 145.

Cyr and Ferland, runners-up in the tournament last year (in a one-hole playoff, to Bordeau and Dale Nims), led by three strokes after Thursday’s play.