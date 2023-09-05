With Week 1 looming, Jack Jones has taken care of his legal situation.
The Patriots cornerback moved his court date up to Tuesday morning and agreed to a deal in Boston Municipal Court. In exchange for a nolle prosequi — a formal document where prosecutors drop charges — Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service.
Back in June, prosecutors said Jones brought two loaded guns into Logan Airport and tried to get them through TSA screening in a bag with his name on it. He was initially charged with two counts each of: Possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.
In the document obtained by MassLive, the Suffolk County District Attorney added more context to dropping the charges.
“The Commonwealth states that consistent with its standard of review in all cases, it has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident,” the DA said in a court filing. “In addition, pursuant to M.G.L. Section 140 Chapter 129C(j), Those exempt from having a firearm identification card include ‘any resident of the commonwealth returning after having been absent from the commonwealth for not less than 180 consecutive days or any new resident moving into the commonwealth, with respect to any firearm, rifle, or shotgun and any ammunition there then in his possession, for 60 days after such return or entry into the commonwealth.’
“The Commonwealth has been provided documentation and verified that Mr. Jones purchased both firearms lawfully in the state of Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts within this 60-day period.”
Jones could still be subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy, so there’s no guarantee he’s available for Week 1, but this is obviously very welcome news for the Patriots.
As the 25-year-old cornerback endured an up-and-down second training camp, he admitted it was tough to quiet the outside noise with everything that was happening off the field.
“At times it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on, on the field,” Jones said in August. “I just try to come out here and try to focus up on football and let the outside be the outside, and worry about that on the outside.”
