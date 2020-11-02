At age 10, Daniel Menaker arrived home from his progressive school in Greenwich Village with a story to tell. His teacher had asked if anyone knew the names of Columbus’ three ships, leading a girl to raise her hand and declare they were “the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe.”
With encouragement from his mother, a copy editor at Fortune magazine, Menaker wrote down the account of fractured history and sent it to the New Yorker, which adapted it into a Talk of the Town item in 1951.
“I guess it set me on the road to authorial vanity and perdition,” said Menaker, who went on to write a half-dozen acerbic and poignant books and became a senior editor at the New Yorker and Random House. Along the way, he helped champion and shepherd works by authors such as Billy Collins, Alice Munro and George Saunders.
In an email interview, Saunders recalled that Menaker accepted his first story at the New Yorker and later acquired and edited his first book, “CivilWarLand in Bad Decline.”
The 1996 story collection signaled “the debut of an exciting new voice in fiction,” wrote New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani. But by Saunders’ account, it drew little attention before Menaker wrote “a glowing letter” to the head of the American Booksellers Association on its behalf.
“It’s literally the case that Dan saved that book (and, by extension, my career),” Saunders said. “He cared that much.”
Menaker was 79 when he died Oct. 26 at his home in New Marlborough, Mass. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Katherine Bouton. He had twice battled lung cancer, a disease that prompted him to write a memoir, “My Mistake” (2013), that examined his life and career, including his red-diaper upbringing, guilt over the death of his brother and cancer diagnosis at age 66.
“In describing his devastating diagnosis and a recurrence, he uses free-associated sentences that run as long as 115 words,” author Meryl Gordon wrote in a Times review. “It leaves the reader breathless, a deliberate choice by this onetime copy editor, who wants to rush through these excruciating episodes yet convey in lyrical fashion what he feels.”
After making his New Yorker debut as a fourth-grader, Menaker joined the magazine as a fact-checker in 1969 and endured a range of political and creative tensions within its hallways.
Co-workers insisted that he greet the top editor, William Shawn, with a “Hello” instead of a “Hi.” Perhaps because of his lefty upbringing, he became the only editor to sign a union card during an unsuccessful effort to organize the magazine. Film critic Pauline Kael had him replaced as her editor, apparently because he showed impatience with her practice of reading her columns aloud, with a hand cupped to her ear.
Menaker’s time at the magazine nearly ended after he quarreled over an article’s wording with Shawn, whom he described as a genius with “a martyr’s demeanor.” He was told to look for work elsewhere but never left, hanging on for more than two decades “like a shade in Hades,” as Menaker put it.
He became a full editor with support from fiction editor William Maxwell, who took him under his wing.
“He was especially open to new voices, which is probably the most essential and valuable thing an editor can do,” David Remnick, the magazine’s current editor, said in a statement.