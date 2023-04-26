Clarence Daniels was never certain he wanted to leave the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball program, but he was seriously thinking about it.
Shortly after UNH chose to not renew Bill Herrion’s contract as the program’s head coach, Daniels entered the transfer portal. Despite receiving significant interest, Daniels announced via Twitter earlier this week that he will remain at UNH for his final season of eligibility.
That was great news for new UNH coach Nathan Davis since Daniels led UNH in points (459), rebounds (320), field goals (165) and steals (38) last season. He led America East in rebounding (10.7 per game) and was fourth in scoring (15.3 ppg). His rebounding average ranked eighth in Division I.
“I never really canceled out UNH, because of the success we had last season, but I also considered a higher level, bigger stage … where the competition is up there,” Daniels explained. “Then when they didn’t renew (Herrion’s contract) I was like, ‘OK, this might be a sign that I should at least weigh my options and test the waters.’
“Literally the minute after I got into the portal, my phone lit up for like 48 hours. I was getting calls right away from America East schools, I got some Power 5s … it was call after call after call during spring break.”
Here’s a partial list of the schools that showed interest in Daniels: Arkansas, Florida, Boston College, Virginia Tech, St. John’s, Utah State, Butler, Xavier, Iowa and Iowa State.
“At that level, you could easily get lost in the shuffle if you don’t pick the right school,” Daniels said. “That’s another reason I stayed here. It all sounded good, but how do I know? You can easily be replaced. Here I know I’ll be a priority.”
Daniels postponed his decision until UNH replaced Herrion, and chose to stay in Durham after meeting with Davis and his staff.
“The day coach Davis got hired, I spoke with him,” Daniels said. “We all had individual meetings with him. I liked what he was talking about.
“One thing that really stood out to me about coach Davis was his system — the system that he plays. He showed me a lot of his highlights from his past teams at Bucknell and their style of offense. It was a lot of concepts — a lot of read and react, not so much set plays. I liked that.”
Daniels shot 39.5% from behind the 3-point line last season. One of his best games came when he scored a career-high 34 points in a 74-71 overtime victory at Boston College.
He said he spoke with Herrion regularly while he was trying to make his decision to stay or go.
“I appreciate coach Herrion taking the time to talk to me,” Daniels said. “He wasn’t biased one way or the other. He was all about what was best for me. He’s my guy.
“I get a lot of love out here. The community is great, the school is great. I love UNH. It’s a great place … a great environment.”
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol held White House talks on Wednesday to deepen collaboration on deterring North Korean nuclear escalation amid anxiety about its growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.
WASHINGTON -- A second American has died in Sudan, the White House said Wednesday, and U.S. authorities are helping a small number of citizens seeking to leave the country during a ceasefire that has curbed fighting.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Wednesday said a Republican budget cut proposal would shut down 375 federally-staffed and contract-run air traffic control towers around the country and result in 7,500 fewer rail safety inspection days.
Former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson formally launched his 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, in a speech that portrayed himself as a more moderate alternative to party frontrunner Donald Trump.
NEW YORK — Decorated U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, an ex-associate of Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than four years in prison after admitting to conspiring to defraud donors to a campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border p…
Walt Disney Co sued Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Walt Disney World theme parks and intensifying a battle between a global entertainment giant and a potential White House contender.
To protect veterans and caregivers from the risk of COVID-19, VA relaxed certain requirements related to in-person home visits required for VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) for the duration of the national emergency related to COVID-19.
When Leticia Martinez-Cosman struck up a conversation with a stranger sitting near her at a Costco food hall near Seattle, she thought she had made a new friend. The pair talked about baseball and the Seattle Mariners, said Ricardo Martinez, Martinez-Cosman's brother. Martinez-Cosman, who ha…