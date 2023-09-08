Jailed actor Danny Masterson was placed under round-the-clock surveillance in case he starts showing signs of mental distress after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape, according to a new report.
The 47-year-old Scientologist, best known for playing Hyde on the sitcom “That ’70’s Show” was behind bars on Friday and awaiting his transfer to a California state prison, where he will serve out his decades-long punishment. Law enforcement sources told TMZ deputies at the facility are stopping by his cell every 30 minutes in addition to keeping a close watch via video surveillance at all times.
If authorities feel he could be a danger to himself, the actor would be brought in for a mental health check exam immediately.
Masterson in May was found guilty of raping two women in his Hollywood-area home in 2003 during the peak of his popularity. The jury, made up of seven women and five men, was meanwhile hung on a third count of rape — an allegation that Masterson also assaulted a longtime girlfriend — which was dismissed after prosecutors said they would not retry him.
The verdict came at the end of Masterson’s second trial on the matter, after the panel failed to reach a decision on the same three counts of forcible rape in December. A mistrial was declared as a result.
On Thursday, Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed Masterson the maximum sentence allowed by law for his crimes. It means he will be eligible for parole after serving 25½ years, but he can also be held in prison for the rest of his life.
