Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson in 2017, in Nashville. He has started showing signs of mental distress after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape, according to a new report.  

 Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix/TNS

Jailed actor Danny Masterson was placed under round-the-clock surveillance in case he starts showing signs of mental distress after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape, according to a new report.

The 47-year-old Scientologist, best known for playing Hyde on the sitcom “That ’70’s Show” was behind bars on Friday and awaiting his transfer to a California state prison, where he will serve out his decades-long punishment. Law enforcement sources told TMZ deputies at the facility are stopping by his cell every 30 minutes in addition to keeping a close watch via video surveillance at all times.