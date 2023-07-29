WHILE MUCH has been written about the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” it’s not the only series involving writer George R.R. Martin. He’s also executive producer of “Dark Winds” (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC, TV-14), entering its second season on cable. It has also been streaming on AMC+ since Thursday.
Based on novels by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds” takes place in Navajo country in the early 1970s, when the liberation movements of that era added an explosive new element to local politics and law enforcement.
Zahn McClarnon (“Westworld,” “Fargo”) stars as Lt. Joe Leaphorn. This season he’s reunited with his old partner and deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), who left the force for the brighter prospects and bigger paycheck of private detective work. A dangerous case puts both men in the crosshairs of a professional assassin whose motives remain unclear.
Look for Jeri Ryan (“Star Trek: Voyager”) as a client of Chee’s who sets him off on this dangerous assignment. She makes an indelible impression as an older, rich femme fatale right out of a Sam Spade mystery. She’s wearing a pantsuit appropriate to the period while breathing with the help of an oxygen tank and smoking at the same time. In a season premiere filled with explosions, she might be the most dangerous, or at least flammable, element in the story.
• Is “The Bear,” now streaming its second season on Hulu, worthy of the hype it has received? Set in a Chicago restaurant, it deals in family dramas, grief and the pressure-cooker environment of running an ambitious eating establishment. It has received near universal praise, earning a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Among the few critical assessments of the series, the most notable have come from the industry it attempts to represent. Chicago chef Rick Bayless told The Wall Street Journal that he was disappointed in the show’s negative depiction of his industry. Acerbic British restaurateur Keith McNally cited the show on his Instagram feed, putting it on his “hate” list.
While other chefs have noticed that the workers’ T-shirts are “too clean” on “The Bear,” I just can’t stand the show’s dialogue. Too many scenes seem stagey. Over-writing calls attention to itself, and too many interactions on “The Bear” sound affected and pretentious, like something out of an acting workshop.
It would be bad writing for me to state I find it un-bear-able, but it would not be incorrect. So, while I’m not ready to put “The Bear” on my own “hate” list, I’m definitely not riding herd with Rotten Tomatoes’ 99%. It may be the only time I’ve been in the 1% of anything!
• Just as over-writing can seem obvious, sometimes corporate synergy can be too on the nose. Keeping the “meta” in “Metal,” the documentary “Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer” begins streaming on Max on Sunday. It profiles Rick Disharoon, a master welder and fabricator whose many creations include a monster truck featured in the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” (10 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). So, it basically celebrates the prop guy as a way of promoting another show. The folks at Max need to start thinking outside the box.
• A coed army (Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards and Jake Busey) takes on intergalactic insects bent on destroying mankind in director Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 adaptation of Robert Heinlein’s novel “Starship Troopers” (6 p.m. Saturday, BBC America). As a scientist, Neil Patrick Harris delivers a glib, sardonic performance that pretty much set the template for his later career.
Raised in Nazi-occupied Holland, Verhoeven used the film to satirize fascism and gung-ho patriotic propaganda. In the film, only those who served in the military were considered “citizens.” This concept has been recently embraced by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a tycoon with no political experience (and apparently no sense of irony) who has stated that citizenship must be “earned” by becoming first responders or joining the military.
Saturday highlights
• The Boston Red Sox face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action (7 p.m., Fox).
• The gang returns to the family plantation on the conclusion of the 2023 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A trip to Hawaii for a friend’s wedding turns into a labor of love for a fetching conservationist in the 2023 romance “Aloha Heart” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): African-American cemeteries lost to history; the vanishing waters of the Colorado River; a profile of Charles Barkley.
• Phil Keoghan hosts the season finale of “Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• A fall proves fatal on “Ridley” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Elsa makes a big decision on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (8 p.m., Paramount, r, TV-MA).
• Death at a halfway house on “Grantchester on Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes.
• A sudden insight changes everything on “D.I. Ray” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
Cult choice
A femme fatale (Barbara Stanwyck) convinces an insurance agent (Fred MacMurray) to kill her husband in the 1944 film noir thriller “Double Indemnity” (8 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG), directed by Billy Wilder. The story was updated in the 1981 thriller “Body Heat” (10 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA), starring Kathleen Turner and William Hurt. Both are based on James M. Cain’s 1943 insurance mystery “Double Indemnity.”
Saturday series
A gruesome home invasion on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Baking It” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... An Ultimate Fighting spectacle (8 p.m., ABC) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two repeat hours of “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS) ... “The Prank Panel” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Sunday series
“American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... It’s a wonderful life (without Bart) on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Lois hypnotizes Peter on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
An immigrant is accused of a congresswoman’s murder on “The Equalizer” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “House Broken” (Fox, TV-14): From here to paternity (9 p.m.); the look of love (9:30 p.m.) ... Two episodes of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” the second one a repeat (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A murky message sparks an urgent response on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).