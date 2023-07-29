WHILE MUCH has been written about the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” it’s not the only series involving writer George R.R. Martin. He’s also executive producer of “Dark Winds” (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC, TV-14), entering its second season on cable. It has also been streaming on AMC+ since Thursday.

Based on novels by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds” takes place in Navajo country in the early 1970s, when the liberation movements of that era added an explosive new element to local politics and law enforcement.