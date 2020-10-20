The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation’s 16th annual Women Building Community Lunch-Online, presented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, welcomes special guest former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on Thursday.
Clinton will be interviewed by Maggie Goodlander, adjunct professor of constitutional and administrative law at UNH Law school. The interview will center on how the lessons of the 19th Amendment inform the work toward modern political equality — for all women — with questions from several New Hampshire women.
“Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is proud to partner with the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation to support the critical work they are doing this voting season and throughout the year,” said Joanne M. Conroy, MD, chief executive officer and president, of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. “We would like to thank the Women’s Foundation and Hillary Rodham Clinton for their leadership on this very important topic. Clinton has been a role model for women’s leadership throughout her career. Women in leadership roles will continue to move the needle and we, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, will continue to make diversity, equity and inclusion a part of our health care system’s fabric.”
This year’s theme is “She Votes: The 19th Amendment & the Road Ahead.” Like so many other events due to the pandemic, the event will be different from the previous 600-plus person luncheon gatherings. This year attendees are encouraged to tune in during their lunch break via Facebook Live or YouTube. There will also be a Zoom networking event for ticketholders, allowing a virtual version of the pre-event mingling so many have come to love.
“It gives me great pleasure to welcome former Secretary Clinton as our featured speaker as we elevate the importance of women’s voting through the lens of its hard-won history,” says Tanna Clews, chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation. “In the midst of a global pandemic and with continued attempts to limit voters’ access to the voting booth, we must work harder than ever to ensure women raise their voices and exercise their hard-won right to vote in November.”
This event marks the culmination of a series of events offered or sponsored by the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation in recognition of the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage.
For more information or to get tickets, visit https://nhwomensfoundation.org/wbc.