HANOVER -- Architectural design renderings for an $88 million expansion and renovation of the Hopkins Center for the Arts were unveiled by Dartmouth College last week.
So far the campaign to fund the project has raised more than $50 million with the support of many alumni who have gone on to make a name for themselves in the arts, including David Benioff, Connie Britton, Rachel Dratch, Mindy Kaling, Chris Meledandri and Sharon Washington.
"My dreams of life in the performing arts were honed and solidified in every corner of the Hop, and the profound immersive opportunities of the place have certainly shaped everyone who's walked through it. So I am thrilled with Dartmouth’s commitment to continue and grow the Hop’s enduring and transformative legacy," Britton, a four-time Emmy nominee and a Dartmouth trustee, said in a news release last week.
The project includes the creation of about 15,000 square feet of new space and the renovation of 55,000 square feet of existing space.
The New York office of the design practice Snøhetta has been engaged for the project which will honor the original 1962 architecture by Wallace K. Harrison, the architect of New York City's Lincoln Center.
“It reimagines the function and flow of the iconic building by creating open and flexible performance and rehearsal spaces that will meet current and future needs of students, faculty, and artists. It will enhance audience engagement by substantially improving accessibility and technological capabilities, and by establishing new spaces to gather while merging indoor spaces and a new outdoor plaza landscape,” the college said.
Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022, with the new center opening in 2025.
“As an essential component of the Dartmouth liberal arts experience, the arts help Dartmouth students become curious, empathetic and creative,” Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon said in a news release. “The revitalized Hop will advance our mission and enhance opportunities for artistic exploration and growth, inspiring students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and welcoming visitors from across New England and beyond.”
Artem Severiukhin, a 15-year-old Russian go-kart driver, is under investigation by international motorsports' governing body for making what appeared to be a Nazi salute after his victory Sunday in the first round of the FIA Karting European Championship in Portimao, Portugal.
LONDON — Hollywood star Nicolas Cage says his immediate reaction to being asked to play a version of himself in the new comedy action film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” was a resounding “no.”
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden unveiled a new rule to rein in so-called ghost guns and ban the manufacturing of the untraceable firearms on Monday as the administration faces growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the United States.
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk is not joining Twitter’s board after all, a reversal following last week’s revelation that he had become Twitter’s largest shareholder — and had received a subsequent appointment to the panel.