HANOVER -- Architectural design renderings for an $88 million expansion and renovation of the Hopkins Center for the Arts were unveiled by Dartmouth College last week.

So far the campaign to fund the project has raised more than $50 million with the support of many alumni who have gone on to make a name for themselves in the arts, including David Benioff, Connie Britton, Rachel Dratch, Mindy Kaling, Chris Meledandri and Sharon Washington.

"My dreams of life in the performing arts were honed and solidified in every corner of the Hop, and the profound immersive opportunities of the place have certainly shaped everyone who's walked through it. So I am thrilled with Dartmouth’s commitment to continue and grow the Hop’s enduring and transformative legacy," Britton, a four-time Emmy nominee and a Dartmouth trustee, said in a news release last week.

The project includes the creation of about 15,000 square feet of new space and the renovation of 55,000 square feet of existing space.

The New York office of the design practice Snøhetta has been engaged for the project which will honor the original 1962 architecture by Wallace K. Harrison, the architect of New York City's Lincoln Center.

“It reimagines the function and flow of the iconic building by creating open and flexible performance and rehearsal spaces that will meet current and future needs of students, faculty, and artists. It will enhance audience engagement by substantially improving accessibility and technological capabilities, and by establishing new spaces to gather while merging indoor spaces and a new outdoor plaza landscape,” the college said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022, with the new center opening in 2025.

“As an essential component of the Dartmouth liberal arts experience, the arts help Dartmouth students become curious, empathetic and creative,” Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon said in a news release. “The revitalized Hop will advance our mission and enhance opportunities for artistic exploration and growth, inspiring students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and welcoming visitors from across New England and beyond.”