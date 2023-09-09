DO WE WATCH television for escapism, or just to confirm our internalized dread? Time was, I marveled at the makers of “Lost” for offering viewers a tropical island retreat as a setting for their cosmic head-scratcher. The gang may have been stuck, but it was so nice to be cast away with them in their lush confinement.

“The Walking Dead” turned this concept on its rotting head and asked us to spend time eternally pursued by shuffling, decomposing creatures. Now in its sixth incarnation, “The Walking Dead” and its popularity has long mystified me. Why do so many people love a show that’s so repetitive, never mind repulsive?