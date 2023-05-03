READY TO HEAR an old favorite song? How about seven? A night of season and series finales includes the last episode of the 41st season of “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). Filmmaker and naturalist David Attenborough discusses seven remarkable bird and animal songs and how these “performances” are essential to each creature’s place in its society and very survival.

• Two ABC shows conclude tonight. “A Million Little Things” (10 p.m., TV-14) ends its fifth season with its characters — you guessed it — letting down their hair and hashing out their feelings.