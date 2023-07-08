David Gilmour, a Canadian-born entrepreneur who made millions in real estate and gold mining, but who remained best known for bringing a glamorous, square-edged approach to hydration as the founder of Fiji water, died June 11 at his home in Manhattan. He was 91.

By the time he came up with the idea for Fiji water in the early 1990s, Gilmour had amassed a fortune from his business ventures with Peter Munk, a friend from his college days in Toronto. Together they launched a popular stereo company, Clairtone Sound; assembled a chain of more than 50 hotels across the South Pacific; and funneled their earnings into a Canadian oil company that evolved into the world’s largest gold mining business, Barrick Gold.