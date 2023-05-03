NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Lakers forward Anthony Davis grabs a rebound against the Warriors in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s NBA playoff game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors’ fiercest and most memorable postseason battles have been waged against two-way wings like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, well-rounded and perimeter-minded superstars capable of shooting, passing, handling the ball and defending multiple positions. Similarly, their next tier of foils, headlined by future Hall of Fame guards James Harden and Chris Paul, presented outside-in challenges.

Anthony Davis proved Tuesday that he will be a much different type of threat to the defending champions, as he controlled the paint on both ends while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-112 Game 1 win over the Warriors at Chase Center.