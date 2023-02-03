APPLE TV+ DEBUTS “Dear Edward,” a dramatic series adapted from a best-selling novel by Ann Napolitano. The pilot episode is directed by Fisher Stevens.
A tale of loss, grief and survival, “Dear Edward” uses overlapping flashbacks to introduce passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles as well as their friends, family and professional colleagues.
There’s an immigrant from Ghana flying to audition for a major part in a Hollywood movie, an esteemed congresswoman taken to the airport by her activist granddaughter, a television screenwriter dragging her husband and two precocious sons away from their comfortable Manhattan home and the overworked husband of an insecure shopaholic.
It’s difficult to write about “Dear” without revealing too much, except it’s sufficient to say that it continues in the dubious Hollywood tradition of using a shocking event to underline big statements about shared humanity. (Think “Crash” or “Grand Canyon”).
To call “Dear Edward” emotionally loaded is an understatement. It has the feel of an overwrought network drama of an earlier time. Most of the characters exude a kind of exalted nature. And even the most flawed discuss their feelings in complete sentences. This is exactly the kind of show or movie I’ve been avoiding all my adult life, so I may not be unbiased here.
On a minor note, this is the second series (after the first season of “The White Lotus”) to see Connie Britton move away from the strong country women characters of “Friday Night Lights” and “Nashville” to play passive-aggressive bourgeois nightmares. It seems to be her new groove.
• Three very different tales of young athletic talent debut today.
Streaming on Amazon’s free platform Freevee, “Rowdy” profiles NASCAR sensation Kyle Busch. The younger brother of racer Kurt Busch, Kyle made his professional driving debut at 13 and demonstrated a precocity behind the wheel that astounded an industry. Like his older sibling, he also had a brash confidence and single-minded focus on winning that some interpreted as boo-worthy arrogance.
A champion at a young age and surrounded by corporate sponsors and a flawless wife, Busch projects the certainty of someone who has never harbored doubts, had second thoughts or devoted any time to reflection. And he seems to symbolize a corporate sports culture that has no time or tolerance for such complications.
“Stand” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) profiles another prodigy, NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. Born poor on the wrong side of the tracks of Gulfport, Mississippi, he never knew his father and suffered from seizures, Tourette’s and signs of OCD from an early age. He channeled his tics and drive for perfection into his basketball game, turning himself into a shot-making machine.
Taunted for his afflictions, he would run into bigger problems when, as an NBA player, he embraced Islam and refused to stand for the national anthem in the mid-1990s. Two full decades before Colin Kaepernick, his statement of conscience would unravel his professional career.
Another tale of young talent, the scripted movie “True Spirit” (Netflix) recalls an Australian teen who set out to become the youngest woman to sail solo around the globe.
Other highlights
• Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes headline a great ensemble in the 2022 satire “The Menu” (8 p.m., HBO Signature).
• Danny’s old friend needs a favor on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
On a weekend canoe trip, four suburbanites (Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox) paddle into danger in director John Boorman’s 1972 adaptation of the James Dickey novel “Deliverance” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-MA). The film’s theme of hinterland horror would be explored in other shockers of its time, including “The Hills Have Eyes” (1977) and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974).
Series notes
A gunman targets rehab centers on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Inside the diamond on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Drying fruit on“Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Paris adventure on “Young Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A forest fire imperils activists on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kit Harington and Tyler James Williams on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Kenan Thompson, Jinkx Monsoon and Daniel Fang visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Will Arnett, Melia Kreiling and Tyga appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).