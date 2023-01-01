Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church’s traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict.
Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica as the body of Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was being prepared for three days of public viewing in the same church starting Monday.
On Sunday the Vatican released the first images of the late Benedict, showing him dressed in red and gold liturgical vestments and laying in state in the chapel of the monastery where he died.
His body will be moved privately to the basilica, unlike what followed the death in 2005 of Pope John Paul, whose body was moved in a solemn outdoor procession that was televised live around the world.
In accordance with Benedict’s wishes, his funeral on Thursday will be simple and solemn. It will be the first time in many centuries that a sitting pope will preside at the funeral of his predecessor. Benedict, who stepped down in 2013, had been the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.
Jan. 1 is also the feast of the Mother of God and in his homily, Francis asked the Madonna to accompany “our beloved” Pope Emeritus Benedict “on his passage from this world to God.”
Benedict was also remembered in one of the prayers at the Mass.
In his homily, Francis urged his listeners to work actively for peace, and not “waste time glued to a keyboard in front of a computer screen” but to “dirty our hands and to do some good.”
Later at his Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, Francis made another appeal for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, saying it was “intolerable contrast” with the theme of the day.
On Saturday night the Vatican released Benedict’s two-page “spiritual testimony” written in 2006, a year after his election as pope. There was no explanation why Benedict did not update it as he became older and more frail.
In it, he asked in a general, spiritual way, that God would welcome him to internal life “despite all my sins and insufficiencies.”
Francis on Saturday called Benedict a noble, kind man who was a gift to the Church and the world.
Like many Vatican officials who worked with Benedict, Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet said he believed the German pontiff had left behind “a great legacy” as a man of God and a man of culture.
“I believe this is also a task for the future, to deeply rethink the Christian faith in the face of the challenges of our time,” Ouellet told Reuters.
On Dec. 31, The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, issued the following statement on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: “Today our vigil comes to a close as we mark the passing into Eternal Life of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. His Faith is made plain for all to read. His many writings, many of which are highly academic and demonstrate the importance of precise language and well-reasoned thinking, and also many spiritual writings that are easy for anyone to understand and appreciate for their simple human touch.”
God sent into the world one who knew simple joys, tragic sufferings and the presence of Jesus crucified, risen from the dead and always among us. As a Successor of Saint Peter, the first pope, “His Holiness, our Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, led the flock of the Good Shepherd through dark valleys of conflict and suffering, to the restful waters of Holy Mass, and green pastures of doctrinal truths explained.
Completing his life on earth in the quiet simplicity of his later years, our brother has fallen asleep in the Lord. May he rest in the peace of Christ whom he followed in Faith and may many come with him and through his example to the joy of Eternal Life.”
