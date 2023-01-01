World Day of Peace in the Vatican

A view shows an image of former Pope Benedict in front of St. Peter’s Basilica as the Roman Catholic Church marks its World Day of Peace, at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on Sunday.

 KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters

Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church’s traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict.

Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica as the body of Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was being prepared for three days of public viewing in the same church starting Monday.