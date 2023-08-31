NHL: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Jake DeBrusk, shown last season, is hoping to hit the 30-goal mark and remain a Bruin for a long time.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Less than a year from now, Jake DeBrusk could be one of the hottest commodities on the open market. Or he could be ready to start what should be a long-term, lucrative contract with the Bruins.

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess which way that goes. But in speaking with NHL.com, DeBrusk, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, expressed his desire to stay with the team that took him in the first round of the 2015 draft (14th overall).