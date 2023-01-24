LONDON -- If the U.S. Congress becomes mired in an argument on whether to raise the debt ceiling, this will hurt the U.S. economy and rattle financial markets, a top executive at private equity firm Bain Capital said on Tuesday.

"The debt ceiling is a real risk that will come to a point where it will terrify markets, because it is a wild game of chicken," Jonathan Lavine, co-managing partner at Bain Capital, which manages $160 billion in assets globally, told an event.