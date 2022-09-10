THREE NEW SERIES premiere Sunday. One harkens back to the days of prime-time soaps, and two unfold like fairy tales, complete with wicked queens.
Fox debuts “Monarch” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-14), a Texas-based melodrama about the leading family of country music. Longtime legend Dottie Cantrell (Susan Sarandon, “Thelma & Louise) is married to equally famous Albie Roman (Trace Adkins), known as the Texas Truth Teller. Like many show-business stars, their legend consists of more rhinestones than diamonds, and the fight to maintain authenticity takes its toll. Apparently, keepin’ it “real” is a full-time job.
With only a brief trailer for “Monarch” made available for review, this looks more like a country variation on “Empire” than “Nashville,” the addictive series that debuted on ABC before migrating to CMT.
• Showtime debuts a serialized version of “American Gigolo” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Some have argued that the 1980 original, starring Richard Gere, all but announced the pop-culture sensibilities of the ’80s and that decade’s emphasis on surface, style and materialism. This new “Gigolo” is less rooted in any particular time. You could even make the case that it’s a bit all over the place — but in an interesting way.
Jon Bernthal stars as Julian Kaye, the titular character. He’s served 16 years for the gruesome murder of a woman, apparently one of his clients. He’s as adjusted to prison life as you can be when Detective Sunday (a gum-chewing Rosie O’Donnell) shows up to inform him that a contract killer made a deathbed confession to the crime and that there’s DNA evidence to back it up. What’s an old hustler to do?
“Gigolo” bounces back and forth between flashbacks, exploring Julian’s remarkably varied past. From prison, he returns to the squalid trailer park of his youth, where he became the favorite of neighboring wives and mothers who borrowed him for “services.”
In a real stretch, his reputation appears to have spread, and a fancy woman known as “the Queen” arrives in a limousine to give Julian’s not-so-stable mother an envelope of cash to procure him for her pleasure palace in the Hollywood Hills. Over time, Julian gets used to “the life,” and in another contrived move, befriends Michelle (Gretchen Mol), unhappily married to a lizardlike tech exec with a dangerous temper.
Julian’s journeys past and present take him from Malibu mansions to sordid motels, trailers and diner chats with Detective Sunday, who finds cryptic clues to the reasons behind the killing that sent Julian away. None of this is believable for a second, but it’s a bit of a breathtaking ride. Look for improv comedian-turned-game show host Wayne Brady as one of Julian’s fellow hustlers. It’s a pleasure to see him returning to a serious scripted role.
• Another tale told in flashbacks, “The Serpent Queen” (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) is far more sordid a tale than “American Gigolo.” Samantha Morton (“The Walking Dead”) stars as Queen Catherine De Medici (1519-89), who spends the pilot episode regaling a frightened servant girl with tales from her youth.
Born to one of Europe’s richest and most despised families, her father was consumed by syphilis and madness before Catherine could walk. Her mother’s suicide soon followed, leaving her in the comfort of a convent that was soon besieged by cutthroat bandits out to kill the young Catherine (Liv Hill).
Just when things seem darkest, she’s rescued, or rather, ransomed, by her uncle, who just happens to be Pope Clement VII (Charles Dance, “Game of Thrones,” “The Crown” and too many credits to mention). He in turn sees fit to marry her off to a French prince.
Well aware that she is homely and a tad chubby, Catherine still manages to befriend her betrothed, and helps him through one of the most humiliating wedding nights, a consummation witnessed by the whole court. Just when she thinks she has found a kindred spirit, she discovers that her teenage husband already has a lover, a widowed cousin of Catherine’s, a woman old enough to be his mother. These multiple betrayals and the ingrained lesson that sex and marital vows are little more than court theater prepare Catherine to become one of the most audacious and feared figures of her time.
“Serpent” borrows a bit from Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette,” embroidering the opening and closing credits with loud punk, metal and New Wave standards. Some of the language features anachronistic slang, but the costumes, sets and setting are impressive, and the tone suitably droll. Dance seems born to play a decadent pontiff. But, then again, there are few roles he has not conquered.
Saturday highlights
• College football action includes Kentucky at Florida (7 p.m., ESPN) and USC at Stanford (7:30 p.m., ABC).
• Regional coverage of MLB action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Tortured siblings plan a desperate escape from depraved parents in the 2022 shocker “House of Chains” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A legal technicality snarls a romantic’s perfect plans in the 2022 romance “Marry Go Round” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Earth’s very fate hangs in the balance when the moon falls out of orbit in the 2022 thriller “Moonfall” (8 p.m., HBO).
• “NFL Icons” (10 p.m., Epix) enters its second season with a profile of coach and commentator John Madden, whose booming voice became synonymous with the sport.
Sunday highlights
• “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
• The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in NFL action (8:15 p.m., NBC).
• Facing down secrets on the season finale of “Guilt” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Amnesia strikes on “Tales of the Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• A weak king sets up a battle for succession between his daughter and his brother on “House of the Dragon” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• DeCourcy perseveres on “City on a Hill” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Set against the background of an anticolonial uprising in Kenya, Rock Hudson and Sidney Poitier star in the 1957 drama “Something of Value” (4 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG).
Saturday series
Ransomware on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... The Danube runs red on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC, r).
Sunday series
“Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A favor from the ex on “The Equalizer” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Final Straw” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A missing officer on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).