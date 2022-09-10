THREE NEW SERIES premiere Sunday. One harkens back to the days of prime-time soaps, and two unfold like fairy tales, complete with wicked queens.

Fox debuts “Monarch” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-14), a Texas-based melodrama about the leading family of country music. Longtime legend Dottie Cantrell (Susan Sarandon, “Thelma & Louise) is married to equally famous Albie Roman (Trace Adkins), known as the Texas Truth Teller. Like many show-business stars, their legend consists of more rhinestones than diamonds, and the fight to maintain authenticity takes its toll. Apparently, keepin’ it “real” is a full-time job.