Today’s antique shopper will mix styles and decades, and buy items based on emotion rather than tradition.
Kattie Archambault, manager of Showcase Consignments in Chichester, longs for the 1970s, even though she wasn’t born yet. “We had a couch come in and it was avocado,” she recalled. “I knew my fiance would kill me if I brought it home — but it sold right away.”
Move over, antique Heppelwhite secretary and Queen Anne armchair. Today’s homeowner furnishes his or her home with a variety of periods and patterns. While traditional antiques still sell to a very specific market, 2021’s buyer is looking for a feel, an emotion or a state of mind rather than provenance. But they’ll find both on New Hampshire’s Route 4, home of the famous Antique Alley.
The Alley runs from Lee through Northwood, Epsom and Chichester. While the “hot” collectibles and the shop names have changed over the years, it still represents an unbroken strip for the buyer or browser of yesterday’s stuff.
Standing in the middle of the shop she manages for Martin Smith, Archambault said the ’70s colors of “mustard” and “avocado” are in, along with the clean lines of furniture. “Stuff we couldn’t sell 20 years ago is flying out of the shop,” she said.
The 1950s, ’60s and ’70s pieces share space with older ones. “People like the wood,” Archambault said, opening the drawer of a solid-wood vanity. “Look how solid that is.”
But they don’t necessarily like the subdued colors of earlier years, and they’re likely to repaint the item in white or gray. She pointed to a Queen Anne-style side table, painted white by a previous owner, and two vanities whose elaborate scrollwork had been freshened with white and light gray paint.
Neon greens and turquoise are having a moment, but it’s alongside neutrals including black and gray accent furniture, according to Archambault.
Her customers are eclectic, she observed, and aren’t looking for something everyone else has. “You’re not going to walk into Target and buy a mannequin,” she said. But a headless store mannequin hung in the front window of Showcase Consignments and, she said, somebody will probably buy it.
Floral prints are out for now, she said, “and I like florals.”
Is there an overall trend? Archambault doesn’t think so. “If you like it, you buy it,” she said with a shrug.
But that doesn’t mean you keep it. Younger people don’t collect something just for the sake of collecting it. “They come in here after someone dies and they say, ‘Grandma collected frogs. What do I do with all of these?”
Hummel figurines, a popular collectible from the 20th century, are gathering dust now. “The younger generation is more minimalist, they have specific decor tastes,” she noted. “They say, ‘I’m buying this picture because I like it and I have a specific spot for it.”
Today’s buyers are also nostalgic for their own childhoods, and would snap up a Roy Rogers, Beatles or “Full House” lunchbox, depending on their generation. But, she said, they’ll only buy one, not a warehouse full.
Will Antique Alley survive? Archambault thinks so, “as long as we keep moving forward with our definition of ‘antique.’”
Brimfield’s specialties
Arthur Crisafulli did his first antique sale when he was 8. “I found a set of hubcaps from a 1954 Corvette Spinner at a yard sale,” he recalled. “I bought them for $10, and I sold them for $3,300.”
Crisafulli was hooked and he’s been buying and trading ever since. With his wife Klia Ververidis, he owns Brimfield Antiques Shows LLC, the umbrella title for an antique show business, auction service and retail shop in the old Baptist Church on Route 4.
The retail shop is more of a warehouse for their many interests, including circus and amusement park memorabilia. Crisafulli combs sites for signs and life-sized figures from Paragon Park, Whalom Park and Benson’s Animal Farm. A bigger-than-life Nubian Prince shares the space with a pirate and a Hillary Clinton mask. “He was one of a set of three, two of them sold and we still have this one,” Crisafulli said. The display is subtitled the “Five-Minute Kooky Museum.”
Human skulls are very popular, “and the first thing people want to buy,” he said nonchalantly. “We find them in closets. That one came out of an estate sale, a doctor’s home.”
The Northwood shop is currently closed due to COVID 19, but Ververidis said they’re doing a flourishing business online. They held a virtual show last May on Facebook Live, with 200 dealers, and had half-a-million page views. They have a permanent spot at the Brimfield Antique Show in Massachusetts and hope to go live again this year, but if they can’t, they’re ready to adapt.
Ververidis agreed with Archambault that “collectors” and “collectibles” have changed. “In the past, if you had a Victorian house, you wanted everything Victorian,” she said. Antiquers would buy 50 things from the same period.
“Now they walk around carefully, and they’ll buy one, two or three things they really love,” she said.
The demand for items such as the Hummel figurines has changed dramatically, according to Verveidis. “In the ’80s people collected Hummels, and they wanted every Hummel ever made,” she said. “Now they want just one as a focal point — they like the design, it reminds them of their family.”
Ververidis agreed that fewer shoppers are looking for the 19th-century antique with patina and provenance. “Before, people were purists,” she said. “Now they’re not shopping for age, but for the design.”
Younger people are still interested in vintage treasures, she maintained, “just not the way our parents were.”
“It’s experiential,” Ververidis said. “They want to ‘connect’ with the piece. And the act of going on the hunt is as good as the item itself.”
The other big trend Ververidis sees is repurposing an item. ‘Industrial use is in,” she said. “They’ll take something out of a factory and convert it.”
Does she personally collect anything? Ververidis laughed. “The answer is nothing! With all the stuff we get to handle at work, I don’t feel the need to personally collect anything. But if I was a normal person, I’d probably collect paintings and estate jewelry.”
Ververidis and Crisafulli are planning a live show May 29 and 30 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. For more information on that or other initiatives, contact Klia Ververidis, CEO, Brimfield Antique Shows LLC, 781-324-4400. Showcase Consignments is located at 332 Dover Road (Route 4) in Chichester. For more information, call 798-3393.