Brad Stevens has been a man of action since taking over as Celtics president of basketball operations. He wasted no time in reacquiring Al Horford just days after his elevation but landing the big man may no longer serve as his defining move in Boston.
Instead, solidifying the team’s core with Derrick White before the 2022 NBA trade market spun out of control is helping the Celtics look as formidable as any contender in the opening week of the NBA playoffs.
White was at his best yet again in Boston’s Game 2 win on Tuesday night, soundly outplaying Trae Young with 26 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to help neutralize Atlanta’s best scoring weapon. The defense was always part of the package with White but his growth offensively has turned him into the second-best player in this series so far, punishing Atlanta for leaving their worst defenders on him.
“I thought he just made the right play,” Joe Mazzulla said. “So when you have him (and) you have (Marcus) Smart, you have two guys that are toggling between handling (and) setting. You have Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) handling, settling, and you’re able to navigate your offense."
White is now averaging 25 points per game, six rebounds per game, 4.5 assists per game, 2.5 blocks per game, 62% field goal percentage and 50% from 3-point range in this series and those are numbers that are on a star level for what should be a member of the team’s supporting cast. The production is taking a ton of pressure off of Boston’s own All-Stars and providing a well-rounded offensive attack.
“It’s been great,” Tatum said. “We’re just so much more of a dynamic team when D. White is asserting himself and being aggressive and not being passive. Sometimes we talked about him being too passive and looking for guys too much, that he’s like too good of a guy.
“But these last few games, being aggressive, making the right play, attacking the rim (and) not necessarily waiting just makes us that much better of a team. We’ve got so many guys, so many weapons offensively that everybody needs to essentially be themselves. We can play the right way and be ourselves, and at the same time be a really good team.”
Brown needed only 14 attempted shots in the win as he deals with a lingering hand injury but Boston still managed to shoot 55% from the field in large part due to White going 11-of-16.
“That’s the beauty of being on a great team -- being able to have multiple threats out there, to be able to play the game in different ways and win in different ways,” Brown said. “Tonight was an example of that. D-White just exploded. On any given night, it can be anybody. You just have to encourage that. I tell D-White all the time: Be aggressive, be confident. ... Teams respect other guys who are on the floor, so we need much more of that from D-White. We need him to keep that up.”
If White were on the trade block this year, he would have cost far more than a first-round pick and a future pick swap that it costs the Celtics last year, especially when you consider White is still under contract for another three years.
“I’ve been saying that last year was kind of a whirlwind ever since I got traded, for a lot of reasons,” White said. “But this year, from the first day, I just felt comfortable and I’m just trying to get better each and every day. The team’s doing a great job of just empowering me and helping me out throughout the whole ride.”
