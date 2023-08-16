During a virtual press conference with New England media this week, Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis defended New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu against attacks from former President Donald Trump.
CONCORD — Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s the one candidate with a “vision for the future” and unlike former President Donald Trump he would not be mired in the “controversies of the past.”
During a virtual press conference with New England media this week, DeSantis defended Gov. Chris Sununu against attacks from Trump, calling New Hampshire the “best-governed state in New England.”
“I disagree with Donald Trump’s attacks on Governor Chris Sununu. I think New Hampshire is the best-governed state in New England,” DeSantis said.
“I think Chris has done a great job up there and you can see with the fact that people flee to New Hampshire, just like people flee to Florida, whether it’s to escape crime, high taxes, you name it. So those guys have done a good job up in New Hampshire as the ‘Live Free or Die’ state.”
Never Back Down, the Super PAC backing DeSantis, began airing ads in Iowa and New Hampshire last week, defending Sununu and another GOP governor, Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, against Trump attacks.
Last week while campaigning in Windham, Trump belittled Sununu, who had considered his own White House run before deciding he would not run or seek reelection as governor.
“Selfish, selfish guy,” Trump said of Sununu. “He ran for president and he got two points. He ran without running. You know he didn’t want to announce.”
“We could win this state so easy [sic] if we had help from the governor.”
Heading back before first debate
DeSantis has criticized the fourth indictment against Trump, the latest for state crimes regarding allegations he tried to pressure officials in Georgia to change the 2020 election results that went against him.
But in his answer, DeSantis pivoted and said GOP voters must move beyond the past and choose a candidate who can best advance a conservative agenda.
“So clearly, do you have a candidate like me, you know, we’re not going to have to focus on some of the controversies of the past. We can focus on our vision for the future,” DeSantis said.
“Now, some of that, of course, does involve bringing accountability for things that may have happened in the past. Part of that is COVID accountability, part of that is ending weaponization of DOJ and FBI, of course.”
DeSantis is headed back to New Hampshire for a weekend of campaigning that starts Friday night with a speech to the Nashua Republican City Committee. On Saturday, DeSantis has campaign stops planned in Manchester and Newport.
The chief organizer of the Never Back Down group, Ken Cuccinelli, the former Virginia attorney general and Trump’s deputy homeland security secretary, will be traveling with DeSantis, according to campaign officials.
The trip comes as DeSantis hopes to begin to recover from his dip in the polls that has him either a distant second behind Trump or in third place trailing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Many political observers see DeSantis as facing a key test at the first Republican National Committee-sponsored debate next Wednesday in Milwaukee.
