DeSantis defends Sununu, seeks to reverse slump in polls
During a virtual press conference with New England media this week, Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis defended New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu against attacks from former President Donald Trump.

CONCORD — Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s the one candidate with a “vision for the future” and unlike former President Donald Trump he would not be mired in the “controversies of the past.”

