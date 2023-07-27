In theory, art and mirrors should be displayed in relationship to the furniture or object below it.
Most people hang artwork and mirrors too high for what tends to work best in creating an aesthetically pleasing look for the eye. In many cases, hanging them so the center line falls within the range of 54 to 57 inches above the floor works best.
Looking for art and mirror tips? We’ve assembled some of our favorites:
Do’s
Do hang identical abstract pieces of art in a series.
Do substitute artwork for mirrors along long walls and hallways.
Do use classic or black-and-white prints to create interest.
Do add mirrors in a windowless space to help give the illusion of windows.
Do consider telling a color story through the use of mirrors and artwork.
Dont’s
Don’t forget to pay attention to what objects are reflected in mirrors.
Don’t forget to add pops of color into a room through artwork.
Don’t hang artwork or mirrors that are too small, as it will visually clutter a space.
Don’t overlook the opportunity to create vignettes with hung artwork and mirrors.
Don’t be afraid to frame travel prints captured during a favorite vacation or even children’s artwork.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend, “Pete,” and I have been together four years. During the pandemic, he moved to my hometown, and we live together. Last year, he befriended a man who lives across the street. This neighbor had been a civil-service employee but took early retirement and is undergoing tr…
DEAR HELOISE: After years of frustration of peeling hard-boiled eggs, I’ve finally mastered a perfect way! Place the raw eggs in a pot of cold water. Bring to a boil and then shut the burner off. Let them sit for 15 minutes.
CHICAGO — An intensifying heat wave descended on the eastern United States on Thursday, prompting warnings about the dangers presented by the sweltering heat and humidity in the final days of a record-smashing July around the world.
WASHINGTON — China is helping Russia evade Western sanctions and likely providing Moscow with military and dual-use technology for use in Ukraine, according to an unclassified U.S. intelligence report released on Thursday.
WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a fiscal 2024 appropriations bill for military construction and veterans affairs on Thursday, the first of 12 spending measures that Congress must enact by Oct. 1 or risk a government shutdown.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter as labor market resilience supported consumer spending, while businesses boosted investment in equipment, potentially keeping a much-feared recession at bay.