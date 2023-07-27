ATHOME-INTERIORS-PICTURE-MIRROR-HANGING-DMT

 Dreamstime

In theory, art and mirrors should be displayed in relationship to the furniture or object below it.

Most people hang artwork and mirrors too high for what tends to work best in creating an aesthetically pleasing look for the eye. In many cases, hanging them so the center line falls within the range of 54 to 57 inches above the floor works best.