Hoping to hire teachers, aides and support staff from lunch monitors to crossing guards, Nashua schools have begun offering "signing bonuses" for new hires.
Staff shortages have plagued schools around the country, growing more dire since the return to in-person learning. Substitute teachers have been hard to hire, with many districts raising their daily rates. Without substitutes, students sometimes had to spend class periods sitting in study halls in cafeterias or auditoriums instead of getting instruction. In Nashua, staff shortages even forced schools to switch to remote learning for two days in January.
“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the national teacher shortage and other education-related and school operations-related fields," Nashua Interim Superintendent Garth McKinney said in a statement. "Our needs are real and we look to re-build a full complement of staff and fill each open position to fulfill the promise of a new school year.”
Nashua and other school districts along the Massachusetts border are competing not only with rising pay in the private sector, but higher-paying school districts in the Bay State.
Pay varies town to town, but according to the National Education Association, one of two national teachers unions, the average New Hampshire public school teacher is paid $59,622 per year, versus more than $84,000 in Massachusetts. Average starting pay for a new teacher in Massachusetts is $47,396, while a new teacher in New Hampshire is paid an average of just under $39,000.
Nashua school leaders hope bonuses will help bring more workers to the school district.
Support staff including crossing guards, lunch monitors, extended day staff and security monitors eligible for $300 bonuses, with $400 for food service staff, and $1,000 bonuses on the table for school nurses and certified teachers of subjects on New Hampshire's "critical shortage" list.
That critical shortage list, assembled and updated every year by the state Department of Education, has for years included teachers of nearly every subject at the middle and high school level, as well as special education teachers.
A career fair on Tuesday drew more than 100 applicants, said district spokeswoman Stacy Hynes, and has hired three paraeducators to help in classrooms.
