It may be the sweltering summertime in the Sunshine State, but there are plenty of spots in Florida that promise a (relatively) cool summer weekend or a weeklong vacation.
Rainbow Springs: Visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon to take a plunge into sapphire-blue springs, which together pump out more than 400 million gallons of water per day at about 72 degrees.
Tubing, snorkeling and paddling are popular activities in the park, which features manmade waterfalls left over from Rainbow Springs’ private attraction days. Be sure to arrive early in the summer to ensure entry.
Tarpon Springs: Known for its Greek culture and as the “sponge capital of the world,” Tarpon Springs presents abundant charm and natural scenery along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Walk along brick streets, taking in nearly 150 years of history while browsing natural sponges in souvenir shops, Greek restaurants and local art. The town also offers plenty of options for spending time outside with paddling tours, dolphin cruises and nearby parks.
Sanibel Island: Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach experienced catastrophic storm surge and howling winds when Hurricane Ian made landfall last year, but the region is on its way to recovery. Lighthouse Beach Park is now open along with J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, most beaches and a number of dining options.
Around Fort Myers Beach and further inland, there are places to eat and drink, things to do and hotels, resorts and rentals ready to accommodate visitors.
Key West: The Conch Republic has a storied history that features native inhabitants, Spanish explorers, hurricanes, a brief drive for independence and Ernest Hemingway. During a visit to Key West, tourists can explore a shipwreck museum, visit the Hemingway Home, watch the sunset from Mallory Square, get a photo with the southernmost point monument and drink on Duval Street.
Prices for overnight stays in Key West vary depending on the season but tend to increase during the dry season between November and April. Summer may be a good time to visit to take advantage of lower hotel rates, snorkeling tours and experiences cooling down on the water.
